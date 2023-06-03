Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable

Finances are probably hindering the so urgently needed traffic turnaround: almost half of this sum is already being financed in the federal budget. The remaining requirement is to be financed, among other things, by increasing the truck toll.

In the view of the federal government, total investments of around 88 billion euros will be needed by 2027 in order to make the rail network in Germany fit again and thus make the railways more attractive and reliable. This emerges from a government response to a request from Left MP Victor Perli, which is available to the German Press Agency.

Bahnwende: Total investments of €88 billion by 2027