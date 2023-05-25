Train travel: “It’s impressive how much Germany can do with little investment”

Born in Welsh, Jon Worth is a blogger and political activist. For the last ten years, he has been doing his business trips by train whenever possible – with many frustrating experiences. Since 2021, he has been systematically investigating, through his own observations, where there are problems in the European rail system and how it could be improved – as part of the crowd-financed #CrossBorderRail project. Worth is a member of the Greens and lives in Berlin. He always takes a red Birdy folding bike with him on his travels, which is almost identical to the interviewer’s Birdy. That’s why a you immediately appears.

Blogger and activist Jon Worth has crossed numerous borders by train in Europe. (Image: Jon Worth)

Jon, how many borders have you ridden so far? Do you keep statistics?

Last summer alone, I crossed an internal EU border 95 times by train, sometimes ten in one day. There were also a few external EU borders. In the meantime I have covered all German-French railway lines, and almost all German-Czech and German-Polish ones. In total, I traveled around 150 of the 200 active international train lines in the EU.

Why are you doing this?

It is clear that we all have to take the train more and fly less because of climate change. The question is: how do we do that? With my projects I try to show where you can make a lot of improvements with relatively little money and relatively little effort.

Mobility: What it looks like for cross-border commuters

Where are things going well?

For example between Copenhagen and Malmö. There is a train every 20 minutes. People have integrated this into their everyday life. Many live on the Swedish side and work on the Danish side. I even met someone who went to Sweden to see a dentist. There are few comparable regions, such as the greater Basel or Geneva area. Or between Enschede in the Netherlands and Gronau in Germany. There are also a lot of border commuters there. The tact is like a regular regional train, the train runs until very late in the evening.

And where is it not going so well?

In some places it’s insanely difficult to improve anything, for example because there’s no bridge or there aren’t enough people living there who could use a connection. But there are also a number of places where we have a route, but hardly anything goes. For example at Lauterbourg in France. There is a train every hour to Wörth am Rhein. But there are only nine trains a day from Lauterbourg to Strasbourg, so you don’t really need that for everyday commuting. It is hard to understand who these trains are supposed to serve.

So it is not the technical requirements that are lacking, but the will.

Exactly, for example in the timetable coordination or the real-time information. Or whether you can book a continuous ticket. For the train from Saarbrücken to Strasbourg, for example, you can buy a ticket online with the SNCF, but then you have to go to a ticket machine to print it out. But there are no SNCF ticket machines in Saarbrücken. So I had a ticket but couldn’t get it. Stupid situations like this come up very regularly.

“You also reactivate old railway lines”

Are there certain problems that typically arise at certain country borders?

For example, if there is a line on the German-Dutch border, then something is going on there too. However, there are also many disused lines that could be restored, but there is no interest, especially on the Dutch side. Between Poland and Brandenburg, on the other hand, old routes are also being reactivated. In general, it also works well between Germany and the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark. It is more difficult with France and to some extent also with Belgium. For example, fewer TGVs now operate between Brussels and Lille than a decade ago. And the Siemens Vectron train runs reliably between northern Sweden and Istanbul, only in France is it not permitted. And the train from Marseille to Ventimiglia arrives at the border station four minutes after the departure of the connecting train to Genoa. These kinds of problems are pretty easy to spot when you do some on-site research.

How could that be changed?

Before you talk about cooperation between the railway companies, you need a political agreement that you want to improve the situation on site.

Who would be responsible for that?

The EU mainly promotes the infrastructure, i.e. the rail and signaling systems, sometimes also the vehicles for international use, but not for everyday use. That means: If a regional railway needs support for its operation, it has to get it from regions on both sides of the border. For example, there is a dispute between Latvia and Lithuania over a section of the route that is only 20 kilometers long. It’s just a matter of a few liters of diesel.

When I present my conclusions in Brussels, the depressing realization is that the EU mostly does not even know exactly where the problems lie. Then it’s often like: Hey, how can it be that a blogger with a crowd-funded project has to explain to the EU institutions where something works and where it doesn’t. We need some kind of cross-border rail index so that you know where things are going ahead and where things are going backwards.