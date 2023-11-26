Trainers can now pre-order two new Pokémon Gummies – Gamereactor

Attention Pokémon fans! Two new squishy and cuddly additions have been added to the Pokémon Gummies lineup. Clefairy and Teddiursa are now available for pre-order and are expected to be shipped in mid-January.

Priced at £29.99 each, these adorable plush toys measure 12 inches and feature the iconic Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo embroidered on the back. They join a lineup that includes popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Snorlax, Gengar, and Piplu.

Clefairy and Teddiursa are described as “ultra-squeezable” and made from soft, high-quality materials. The Clefairy plush toy features the Pokémon Center-exclusive 12-inch size, as well as Clefairy’s adorable ears and sweet smile. The Teddiursa plush toy also features the adorable ears and sweet smile of the Pokémon, making it perfect for snuggling up during a Pokémon movie marathon at home or on the go.

Pokémon fans can now pre-order these lovable plush toys and add them to their collection. Don’t miss out on the chance to have your own squeezable Clefairy or Teddiursa to cuddle with. Pre-order now and get ready to add these new additions to your Pokémon Gummies lineup.

