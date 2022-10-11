Home Technology Trajectories of NASA planets captured over 9,656 kilometers long after impact – Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

Trajectories of NASA planets captured over 9,656 kilometers long after impact – Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
Trajectories of NASA planets captured over 9,656 kilometers long after impact – Hong Kong unwire.hk

Astronomers used astronomical telescopes to watch space and found that NASA’s DART asteroid left a trail of more than 9,656 kilometers in the recent impact test.

According to foreign media reports, astronomers Teddy Kareta and Matthew Knight took an image using the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. It shows DART and its twin asteroid Dimorphos collided, leaving a trail of dust and other debris more than 6,000 miles long.

According to the researchers, the main reason for the phenomenon is that the sun’s radiation pressure pushes the material away, and the trajectory will only continue to expand and extend into the dust stream until it can’t be identified from ordinary particles floating in the solar system. Explosion structure and extent can still be clearly captured for days

Scientists will also use data collected by SOAR, the Astronomical Event Observation Network and other observers to learn more about the collision event and the planet Dimorphos, and the data will be analyzed later to help astronomers better understand the ejecta from the impact The number and nature of asteroids, and how this could alter the orbits of asteroids, thereby protecting Earth and its inhabitants.

Source: engadget

unwire.hk Create pages: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  Global alarm on deepfakes: the offensive against falsified videos begins

You may also like

Simple demo of “WILD HEARTS”: a fantasy oriental...

Activision Blizzard releases live-action trailer for Call of...

Machenike keyboard series to play the switch mechanical...

PSP simulator 2022 latest iPhone version installation and...

Online store Samsung brand flash sale, limited to...

Overwatch 2: What does MIT mean? -Liku

The first-generation AirPods Pro supports adaptive transparency mode...

Apple executive fired after insulting women spread on...

Online store Samsung brand flash sale, limited to...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” The web series about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy