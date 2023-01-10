Switch WhatsApp chats from one smartphone to another, because you change it permanently or even just for a period of time limited, it is simple but not very simple.

But now a new feature has arrived (better: it’s about to arrive) which should make things even easier: according to what was discovered by the usually well-informed WABetaInfo, in version 2.23.1.25 of the Android beta the possibility of transferring all conversations from one phone to another simply with a QR Code is being tested. And without having to make a backup.

How to: Transfer WhatsApp chats

At the moment, in fact (and net of the complications of the iOS-Android transition and vice versa), there is only one way to move all your content from one phone to another: you go to Settingsclick your Chatclick your Chat backup then click your Make backupsso you can store everything in Google Drive and be able to restore it on the new device.

It’s about the fastest way, even if it is not very fast: thanks to the proverbial slowness of the upload part of the Italian connections, it can also take 20-30 minutes for the procedure to be completed. Once this is done, WhatsApp is installed on the new phone, you identify yourself with your number and the app will search for (and hopefully find) the backup you just made. Which can be restored.

How to: Transfer WhatsApp chats without backup

When the new feature will come out of the beta phase (it could even take a few weeks), everything will be even simpler: when you first start the app, the new smartphone will obviously ask you to enter a phone number, but in addition to checking for the presence of backups, you can opt for Chat Transfer. According to WABetaInfo, the phone will activate the camera to scan the QR Code that will be created on the old smartphone: after scanning it, all chats and their attachments will pass from one device to anothermore quickly.

It is still not clear whether all this it will also work between operating systems, but what is certain is that it can be done without being hindered by slow connections and without going through the cloud. Where it’s always better anyway make a backup of everything (this is done for Android and like this for iPhone)but with a little less anxiety and less haste.