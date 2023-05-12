Transform at any time｜Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, a cost-effective gaming laptop

Everyone is greedy and wants to buy a computer to play games, but it is best to use it for work on weekdays, but don’t want to pay too much. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i can be said to balance the above considerations. The price of more than 10,000 yuan is already Intel’s No. 1 With the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics card performance, and 80 Whr battery capacity and support for super fast charging, it is completely easy to work and play outside.

Gaming computer transforms into a work platform at any time

For a long time, the most difficult thing to solve for gaming laptops is the size problem. The computer used for gaming must take into account the heat dissipation needs, and it must also have a relatively large display screen to facilitate gaming. Most of them seem to be the fate of gaming laptops! Lenovo Legion Pro 5i achieves a good balance in this aspect, with a medium weight of 2.5kg, slim and simple body design, cleverly stored air vents, and good processor and graphics card performance, making Lenovo Legion Pro 5i usable It can be used for gaming and entertainment, and can be transformed into a work platform at any time to meet work needs. With a price of less than 20,000 yuan, there are not many choices of the same type in the market.

The appearance is slim and simple, and the gaming machine can be transformed into a work computer at any time.

Ports are complete, no need to add Docking left plug right plug.

16-inch ultra-narrow bezel

As a mobile computer, the clear and smooth picture is the first requirement. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i has to consider not only the display screen but also the portability of the laptop. It uses an ultra-narrow 16-inch frame 2K (2560 x 1600) screen. The screen-to-body ratio is as high as 93.6%, coupled with the 240Hz variable refresh rate screen, Dolby Vision support and 3ms response time, it can already provide a very good gaming experience for a laptop. In order to allow users to fully utilize the performance of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, the body is equipped with Lenovo Legion AI Engine+ technology, and the built-in LA AI independent chip can adjust the performance of the computer in real time in response to the system sensor on the computer. If you want to further fine-tune the performance, you can carefully adjust the performance, sound effects, power management, etc. of the body through the Lenovo Vantage software, and even set the overclocking intuitively to further enhance the performance of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i.

The frame is very small, which makes the portable computer enjoy the visual enjoyment of the large screen.

Users can easily and safely set overclocking settings to improve performance.

Quietly exert powerful cooling performance

The heat dissipation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is also worthy of praise. The ColdFront 5.0 heat dissipation system covers the processor and graphics card with a heat dissipation plate, cooperates with a hybrid heat dissipation pipe, and then exhausts hot air through the left, right and rear exhaust holes of the fuselage. It can provide TDP 200W heat dissipation power We tried to play some games with high system requirements, such as “Crysis 3 Remastered”, “Kingdom Come: Deliverance”, etc. After playing for more than an hour, the game performance is still very smooth, and the noise of the fan is not Big, tested in an environment with a noise floor of 40 dB, even though you can feel the hot air blowing from the side of the laptop to dissipate heat, the fan is running at 50 – 60dB most of the time, and the highest volume is only 75 dB, which is completely within the acceptable sound range.

The sound volume of the fan is not high during operation, which is within the acceptable range of sound waves.

There are vents on both sides and rear of the fuselage to ensure heat dissipation.

With the "TIME SPY" test running score of "3DMARK", it got 12445 points, and it can reach 13074 points after overclocking, which is a good score.

Thank you for being considerate

Overall, Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is a model that is cost-effective and designed for users. For example, the AI ​​​​system can keep the noise of the cooling fan at a relatively quiet limit, but it can also keep the game running smoothly. In some relatively quiet public places, you can continue to play without disturbing others; for example, there are two 2W Harman speaker systems built into the fuselage, and users can adjust the sound effect according to their needs. With Nahimic sound technology, whether it is playing a machine, There are 3D sound effects for listening to music and watching dramas; in addition, the full keyboard with RGB lighting effect that can change the lighting settings in detail is suitable for playing games and is also very stylish. The laptop can be charged to 80% within 30 minutes, even if the battery is exhausted, it can be restored in a very short time. Lenovo also provides Legion Ultimate Support, providing players with 24/7 support services.

The Legion TrueStrike keyboard provides 4-zone RGB color effects, users can customize the static or dynamic display on the Legion Spectrum according to their own preferences, creating more different changes.

There are also many detailed settings for sound effects, and users can make fine-tuning according to their needs to pursue higher-quality sound effects.

Buy Legion series products and get a free Legion M600 wireless gaming mouse (valued at $699), and enjoy 3 months of Xbox Game Pass service, which is even more cost-effective! This promotion is only applicable to AEON Department Store, Broadway, Cooper Computer, Fortress, Hong Kong Telecom, Baldur, eShop Digital Times, Suning, Hengjin. See also 【Shortcut Teaching】Call my iPhone without Apple Watch

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i

Price: $17,998 (i7-13700HX) / $18,498 (i9-13900HX)

Designated retailers: AEON Department Store, Broadway, Cooper Computer, Fortress, Hong Kong Telecom, Baldur, eShop Digital Times, Suning, Hengjin, Computer Zone, Digital Computer, Excellence Technology

Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX / i9-13900HX

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 / 4060 , laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (140W)

Display: 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, 3 ms, 3 ms response time, 500 Nits/300 Nits, 240 Hz VRR/165 Hz

Memory: Up to 32GB DDR5 (2 x 16GB 5600MHz)

System: Windows 11 Pro/Home

Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD (Gen 4)

Wireless connectivity: 2 x 2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1

Ports: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 x 4, HDMI 2.1

Dimensions: 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.75mm

Weight: from 2.5kg

