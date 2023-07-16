Transform Your Photos into Adorable Stickers with iOS 17 Sticker Drawer

New feature of iOS17 Sticker Drawer: How to turn photos into cute stickers?

Apple’s latest iOS 17 update introduces a new feature that allows users to turn their photos into adorable stickers. This feature not only gives users the ability to create personalized stickers, but it also enables them to sync these stickers to iCloud. This means that the stickers can be used not only on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices but also on third-party communication software like LINE.

So, how exactly can photos be transformed into stickers? Let’s walk through the process together.

First, open the album on your device and select the photo you want to turn into a sticker. Then, press and hold on the subject of the photo. A flash-like effect will appear, and you will see an option to “Add sticker.” Select this option to proceed.

Once you’ve added the sticker, it will appear in the sticker drawer below. From there, you can easily click on the sticker to “add effect” or “delete” it as per your preference. There are five types of sticker effects to choose from: “Original Image,” “Outline,” “Cartoon,” “3D,” and “Glitter.” You can experiment with different effects and change them later if you want. The feature even allows you to turn Live Photos into animated Live Stickers, adding an extra touch of fun to your conversations.

After you’ve finished creating your stickers, you can use them in various messaging apps. Whether it’s iMessage or LINE, you can now spice up your conversations by dragging and dropping these personalized stickers. They can be used just like emojis, adding a touch of creativity and expression to your interactions.

The new sticker feature in iOS 17 opens up a world of possibilities for users to showcase their creativity and personalize their conversations. So, get ready to turn your favorite photos into cute stickers and share them with your friends and family.

