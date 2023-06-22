Home » Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition Bumblebee Adventures Available This October – Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition
Outright Games has a bunch of different games based on popular children’s IP coming later this year and in the future, including Paw Patrol World and Jumanji: Wild Adventures. Now, however, the publisher is adding to the collection a brand new Transformers game from developer Tessera Studios, the same team that gave Outright last year Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova.

It’s a single-player 3D action-adventure game based on the Transformers: Earthspark series on Paramount+, called Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition. The game sees Bumblebee tapped as the protagonist and sees the iconic Autobot travel to three new locations from around the world to stop the evil Mandroid from using ancient technology to develop power and create a variety of dangerous weapons, all in the fan-favorite Instructions for favorite allies such as Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Sky Warp, Nova Storm, and Skull.

The game’s three biomes will each have their own flora and hazards, as well as collectibles scattered throughout, paying homage to the Transformers franchise. As for gameplay, Bumblebee will be able to use a series of combos and moves to defeat enemies, and will be able to upgrade and customize when returning to a base location between expeditions.

Since this is a game built for a younger audience, the game even has an extensive suite of accessibility features, including directional warnings, assisted driving, automated cameras, and more.

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition will debut on October 20, 2023, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the game’s announcement trailer below.

