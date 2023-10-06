Transitional reuse, a sustainability model for cities

Listen to the audio version of the article

Abandoned factories, portions of greenery left to neglect, empty civil buildings used as makeshift shelter. The city has its waste spaces, which over the years succumb to degradation, to the advantage of new buildings, accentuating land consumption. Or they become the object of real estate speculation, thus contributing to the phenomenon of gentrification, the rapid renovation of entire neighborhoods with rising prices that induces the less well-off population to move elsewhere.

Over the years, local administrations or private individuals have thought up new destinations, with top-down plans, which often have not worked. Today, thanks to the experience gained by urban planners in France, the transitional reuse approach is being tested in Italy and is based on two fixed points. First of all, the functions (services, commerce, recreational activities) which in the contemporary world often mix together cannot be defined at a table by city makers: it is essential to listen to people, citizens, communities and their multiple needs . Secondly, «we proceed by testing, we carry out experiments before investing significant resources – explains Paolo Cottino who leads KCity, an urban regeneration company – In this way gentrification is contained because impacts are made the object of the project, overturning the traditional logic of making projects and then seeing their impacts, and if they are negative, taking action.”

A saving between 35% and 65%

The tests are carried out on a small portion of space (from 15 to 30%) compared to the overall surface area, but have a predictive value with respect to the success of the operation. «Today, in light of our operational measurements, we have come to estimate that the effectiveness of transitory reuse (in terms of reduction of errors, experimentation of solutions, engagement of new actors and/or customers) allows saving from 35 to 65% of capital invested compared to a traditional approach – explains Giovanni Campagnoli, founder of Riusiamo l’Italia – The savings are proportional to the surface area of ​​the spaces: the gradual approach for tests on areas of over 20 thousand square meters (former barracks, hospitals, industrial areas) allows a saving of 65%, while on smaller surfaces, under 500 square metres, it still reaches 35 percent”.

Monitoring with 225 indicators

Now an important test bed is the “Spaces in transformation” project, a call by the Cariplo Foundation (it has allocated 3.5 million) which, with the technical collaboration of KCity (and the Riusiamo l’Italia Foundation, for training) wants to support processes of reuse to experiment with new cultural functions and restore community enjoyment. On almost 4,800 square meters distributed in three large cities (Milan, Brescia, Bergamo), four medium-sized ones and in three countries, new functions are being tested, from community hubs to exhibition spaces, from cultural centers to open schools. Each project brings into play different spaces in terms of surface area and type (three out of 11 are subject to protection as they are of historical and artistic interest). Among the promoters we find a public body, five foundations and social enterprises and as many associations, cooperatives and consortia of social cooperatives. The 13 themes put in place (from youth protagonism to the involvement of schools) are monitored periodically with 225 overall indicators, both qualitative and quantitative. useful information for criteria of adequacy of spaces and installations, effectiveness of the management and governance model, community response and relational dimension, economic sustainability, success of new services. Thus in Vione, a small mountain town in the Upper Camonica Valley, starting from the rectory and a former school-headquarters of the LZuf Ethnographic Museum, a socio-economic rebirth of the community at risk of depopulation is imagined by focusing on an offer of services linked to hospitality, commerce and training. Or again, in Bergamo, within the publicly owned Monastery of Carmine, we are thinking of a hybrid space, within which the current high-profile cultural production activity (Teatro Tascabile) is integrated with activities and functions capable of increasing its attractiveness and to generate economic flows useful for overall sustainability.

The French experience

The transitional reuse approach comes from France where between 2011 and 2021, in the Ile de France alone, 227 projects were supported. Thus, for example, the ancient Saint Vincent de Paul hospital in Paris today hosts Les Grands Voisins: entrepreneurs, artists and emergency accommodation tenants coexist on 3.5 hectares. And again in Pantin within the large ecosystem of actors of “La Cité Fertile”, an incubator accompanies start-ups on the theme of ecology, in Paris 11 the Espace Voltaire hosts start-ups on upcycling and sustainable fashion while in Rennes Hotel Pasteur is an edulab with innovative initiatives related to education and digital for children and young people.