Transparent industrial style design wireless wired charging Momax Mag.Link iPad dedicated dual charging active capacitive pen TP9

Many friends who buy a new generation of iPad will plan to buy Apple Pencil, which is convenient for handwriting notes and drawing. However, the price of the original Apple Pencil is not close to the people. Therefore, there are also some alternative products to choose from. Momax has recently launched a new generation of Mag.Link iPad-specific dual-charge active capacitive pen TP9. It adopts a transparent design, and the internal structure and circuit board of the pen can be clearly seen. The pen body is made of aluminum alloy, which is beautiful and durable. The TP9 supports both wired and wireless charging. It can be used with the new iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini to charge the pen by attaching it to the body. It can also be charged via USB Type-C. Power can provide up to 8 hours of use. Equipped with touch buttons, double-tap to switch multi-tasking layouts, and built-in tilt pressure sensing and anti-palm functions.

Mag.Link Dual Charge Active Capacitive Pen TP9 for iPad
Price: $398
Release date: June
Enquiries: Momax (2402 3186)

