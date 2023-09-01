Transsion Tecno Unveils ‘King of Africa’ Phantom Ultimate – A Concept Mobile Phone with a Scrolling Screen

“King of Africa” Transsion Tecno introduces the Phantom Ultimate, a concept mobile phone with an expandable scrolling screen. On August 31, the company unveiled its latest product from the R&D laboratory, which showcases innovative features that could revolutionize the smartphone industry.

The Phantom Ultimate’s standout feature is its horizontal expansion method, capable of increasing the screen size from an initial 6.55 inches to an impressive 7.11 inches within the span of just 1.2-1.3 seconds. The process is remarkably simple – users can press the button located on the top right of the phone, activating the built-in single-drive motor system that automatically expands the screen.

In terms of display, the Phantom Ultimate boasts a 7.11-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2296 x 1596 pixels. With a pixel density of 388 PPI and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the phone promises vibrant and detailed visuals. Additionally, the device features a secondary small screen on the back, primarily used for the always-on display functionality.

Notably, the Phantom Ultimate boasts a sleek design with a bottom thickness of 9.93mm, making it convenient for users to operate with just one hand. This factor ensures ease of use and comfort for individuals who prefer compact smartphones.

Although the Phantom Ultimate is currently in the concept stage, Transsion Tecno has not yet disclosed any plans regarding the future release of the product in the market. However, given the impressive features and technological advancements showcased by the device, it is expected to generate significant interest and potentially shape the direction of smartphone design and development.

As the King of Africa, Transsion Tecno continues to make strides in the mobile phone industry, pushing boundaries and introducing innovative products. The Phantom Ultimate serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of smartphone technology, promising exciting possibilities for tech enthusiasts and consumers worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

