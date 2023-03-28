Technology has reached the world of travel in Colombia. These days, you can put your trust in several applications to plan your trip to this beautiful country without any trouble. They will also help you when you are spending your time in the most popular spots. Let’s check out the most convenient apps you can use while you travel through Colombia!

Rappi

Once you get familiar with Rappi, it’ll be like you found gold. This is the most popular app in the country, both among locals and visitors. It’s the best way to get food and other items delivered to your front door. You only need to download the app and introduce your information and address. Rappi will start working right away. The app provides details of restaurants, supermarkets, and pharmacies close to you. Deliveries usually cost between USD 1 and 2. Once you place your order, you can track it and know when it arrives at your door. If you request an item that isn’t available, they will call you to replace it with something else. In addition, you can use the alternative “Rappi Favor”, with which you can request any given item delivered from one place to another. This service is around USD 4.

Merqueo

Most Colombians use Merqueo for supermarket purchases. During the pandemic, it became more popular as people started ordering groceries online. The only disadvantage is that if a product isn’t available, they won’t report it or try to provide other options. They would simply not add it to the final purchase. However, it is uncommon, as they are rarely left without stock.

Mercado Libre

Mercado Libre is the best alternative to find everything you want to buy online. It’s like a local version of Amazon in Colombia, and it works especially well in the major cities, such as Medellín or the capital, Bogotá. With this app, you can find all sorts of different items at very low prices, and there are new or second-hand products for you to choose from. Remember to check the reviews before you order and see how often the product has been sold. Although rare, you could find scammers, so if you come across a deal you don’t trust, it’s better not to go on with it.

Dafiti

Dafiti is the most popular app in Colombia for clothes. You can find garments both for men and women. Once you find a piece you like, you can get it straight from the seller. You will only need to pay one delivery cost. You can order from different sellers, but your clothes will likely arrive on different days. If you’re feeling under the weather one day, this is an excellent way to cheer yourself up.

Colombia Check-Mig Form

Now that you know how easy it is to make your trip through Colombia the most fun with these apps, you should start planning your visit! First, you must obtain the [Colombia Check Mig], a mandatory document for all incoming visitors. Fortunately, [iVisa] can help you with the digital application and provide this electronic documentation. Just fill out an online form with your data and expect an email with the official documentation. Show it to authorities when entering Colombia and enjoy the country! Remember that you can connect with customer service agents for any questions 24/7. It’s never been easier to travel to Colombia!