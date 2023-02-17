The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

I plan to go on a trip during the April vacation. In addition to buying new suitcases, chargers, phone cards, and renewing passports, it is best to add tracking products. Even if you accidentally lose your belongings during the trip, it will greatly increase the recovery. opportunity to come.

Tile products have different appearances and are conveniently installed in various belongings. Connect them to the mobile phone with Bluetooth, and then the sound can be remotely controlled. Under ideal conditions, the longest connection distance of most models can reach 76 meters. As long as Tile is in the In the connection range, the bell will ring until you press stop, helping you to speed up the recovery of lost items. In addition, of course, there is the more well-known Apple AirTag, which is also a good choice for tracking devices.

Tile Mate

The Tile Mate comes with key rings on the corners so it can be easily attached to keys, car keys or your usual bag or rucksack. A single pack is reduced from the original price of US$25 to US$20, and two packs are only US$38.

Click here to buy a single pack of Tile Mate — US$20 Click here to buy a pack of two Tile Mate — US$38

Tile Slim

Tile Slim has a card shape and is only 2.4 mm thick, so it can be easily stored in a wallet. Now it is on sale with 20% off from the original price of US$35 to US$28.

Click here to buy Tile Slim — US$28

Tile Pro

The advanced version of Tile Pro has a maximum connection distance of up to 120 meters, and the sound is particularly loud. Now the two-pack is reduced from the original price of US$60 to US$50.

Click here to buy Tile Pro 2 pack — US$50

Tile Performance Pack

The Tile Performance Pack includes both Pro and Slim models, exactly one in the wallet and one in the main bag. It is reduced from the original price of US$65 to US$55.

Click here to buy Tile Performance Pack — US$55

Tile Premium

If you need additional features, such as free battery replacement every year, keeping Tile whereabouts records for the past 30 days, etc., you can also choose to subscribe to Tile Premium at US$29.99 per year or US$2.99 ​​per month.

Apple AirTag

When it comes to tracking devices, Apple’s AirTag is of course indispensable, but it should be noted that, unlike Tile, which has its own strap hole, if you want to hook AriTag on your bag, you must purchase another strap accessory.

Shop Now Apple AirTag Shop Now AirTag Charm Accessory