Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e iPad

After showing you the best alternative browsers to Safari available for iPhone, iPad and Mac, today we see some proposals other than Apple’s for backing up and sharing your data on the net. In fact, if you have an iPhone or an iPad, you will certainly use iCloud. But you know there are at least three good alternatives to iCloud in rete?

The first – and perhaps the best known – is OneDrive by Microsoft. The service is accessible by default for all users who have a Microsoft account and, in its basic version, completely free, it gives you access to 5 GB of storage space. However, by paying 7.99 Euros per month you will get a boost 1 TB of cloud space, perfect for your photos, documents, and iPhone and iPad backups.

Il added value of Onedrive is Microsoft Office: with the free profile, in fact, you will have access to Word, Excel and Powerpoint online, as well as Outlook, OneNote and Microsoft Teams. With the paid plan, however, you can use the offline versions of all the apps of the Redmond giant. Furthermore, Onedrive is seamlessly integrated into the Files app iPhone and iPad, making it easy to transfer documents from device memory to the cloud.

Second alternative to iCloud is Google One. The latter joins i 15 GB of free Google Drive space to the management of Gmail emails and the features of Google Photos, but also boasts a series of tool for network security that could be very useful, especially if you travel often. One of these, for example, is the VPN network included in the subscriptionwhich starts at $1.99/month (for 100GB of storage) and goes up to $9.99/month (for 2TB of online storage).

Finally, the third option is Dropbox: it is an app cloud storage now historic, since its birth dates back to 2009, long before the launch of iCloud by Apple. The biggest benefit of Dropbox is its ability to adapt to any operating system: do you have an iPhone, a Windows PC, a Chromebook and an Android Tablet? Dropbox syncs all your files across all your devices, no questions asked.