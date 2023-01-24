Home Technology Trek to Yomi is coming to Switch next week
Trek to Yomi is coming to Switch next week

Trek to Yomi is coming to Switch next week
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

We’ve really enjoyed the Kurosawa-inspired adventure game Trek to Yomi since it released last May on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It’s time to get more people on board, now that a Switch release date has been confirmed.

As it turns out, this very unique samurai game is coming out on January 30th, and we’re convinced it’s a perfect fit for the format, whether it’s playing on a portable or docked to a TV.

https://twitter.com/Flying_Wild_Hog/status/1617568236387663872

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

