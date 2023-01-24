news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

We’ve really enjoyed the Kurosawa-inspired adventure game Trek to Yomi since it released last May on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It’s time to get more people on board, now that a Switch release date has been confirmed.

As it turns out, this very unique samurai game is coming out on January 30th, and we’re convinced it’s a perfect fit for the format, whether it’s playing on a portable or docked to a TV.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here