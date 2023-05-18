Are you looking for a high-quality e-bike for your everyday life or extended tours? Then you should go to Aldi now, because they have the right offer for you at a particularly reasonable price. We have the details for you.
Aldi: trekking e-bike for 999 euros
Finding a good e-bike for around 1,000 euros is often not easy. In recent years, prices have gone through the roof, especially in summer. A real bargain hunter therefore buys before the big rush. You can get that at Aldi Prophete Trekking-E-Bike (28 Zoll) currently at a bargain price of 999 Euro (See offer at Aldi). You have the choice between a model for men and women. There are still 34.90 euros shipping costs. The Total price of 1,033.90 euros is a real snapper, because even used models are often more expensive. At other retailers, a comparable e-bike from Prophete costs at least 1,129 euros.
For whom is it worth buying the Prophete e-bike?
The Prophete e-bike is a trekking bike, in which the battery is built into the frame. This can be easily removed and charged externally. The bike comes with a 8-speed derailleur and 461 Wh battery that powers a Range of up to 120 km should be good. A display on the handlebars shows you the remaining battery level. As special premium features, the bike offers a suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes and LED lighting. With a frame height of 52 cm, the e-bike is suitable for one Height from about 166 cm to 175 cm suitable.
In total you get it a beautiful bike with exceptionally good equipment. However, you should not expect the same quality as with an e-bike from the usual price ranges of several thousand euros. Nevertheless, the bike is perfect for everyday use and also for longer tours and allows you to move forward quickly and in an environmentally friendly way with the electric drive.
