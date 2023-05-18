Are you looking for a high-quality e-bike for your everyday life or extended tours? Then you should go to Aldi now, because they have the right offer for you at a particularly reasonable price. We have the details for you.

Aldi: trekking e-bike for 999 euros

Finding a good e-bike for around 1,000 euros is often not easy. In recent years, prices have gone through the roof, especially in summer. A real bargain hunter therefore buys before the big rush. You can get that at Aldi Prophete Trekking-E-Bike (28 Zoll) currently at a bargain price of 999 Euro (See offer at Aldi). You have the choice between a model for men and women. There are still 34.90 euros shipping costs. The Total price of 1,033.90 euros is a real snapper, because even used models are often more expensive. At other retailers, a comparable e-bike from Prophete costs at least 1,129 euros.

Prophete Trekking-E-Bike (28 Zoll) Instead of €1,599.95 RRP: e-bike with rear-wheel motor and eight gears. Ideal for longer distances with a range of up to 120 km. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/18/2023 08:57

For whom is it worth buying the Prophete e-bike?

The Prophete e-bike is a trekking bike, in which the battery is built into the frame. This can be easily removed and charged externally. The bike comes with a 8-speed derailleur and 461 Wh battery that powers a Range of up to 120 km should be good. A display on the handlebars shows you the remaining battery level. As special premium features, the bike offers a suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes and LED lighting. With a frame height of 52 cm, the e-bike is suitable for one Height from about 166 cm to 175 cm suitable.

In total you get it a beautiful bike with exceptionally good equipment. However, you should not expect the same quality as with an e-bike from the usual price ranges of several thousand euros. Nevertheless, the bike is perfect for everyday use and also for longer tours and allows you to move forward quickly and in an environmentally friendly way with the electric drive.

Prophete trekking e-bike (28 inch) now from €999.00 at Aldi The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/18/2023 08:57

Would you like to order the right bags for your luggage at the same time? Then you can strike particularly cheap at Aldi or Amazon:

Jeep Bike Pannier Bag Instead of 89.90 euros RRP: With the spacious luggage carrier bag from Jeep E-Bikes you have plenty of space for everything you need. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/18/2023 08:56

Vaude Aqua Back Doppelpack Instead of 140 euros RRP: bicycle bags in a double pack (2x24L), waterproof, Made in Germany. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/18/2023 12:06 p.m

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.