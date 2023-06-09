Home » Trellix Agent: Warning of a new IT security gap
Technology

Trellix Agent: Warning of a new IT security gap

by admin
Trellix Agent: Warning of a new IT security gap

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Trellix Agent. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Trellix Agent on 06/07/2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The MacOS X operating system and the Trellix Agent product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Trellix Security Bulletin (Stand: 06.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Trellix Agent – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Trellix Agent Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Trellix Agent is a client-side component used to communicate between ePolicy Orchestrator and the managed products.

See also  review of the film by Dario Argento...

An attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Trellix Agent to execute arbitrary code and trigger a Denial of Service condition.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-1388 and CVE-2023-0976.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
MacOS X

Products
Trellix Agent < 5.7.9 mac_os (cpe:/a:trellix:agent)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Trellix Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://kcm.trellix.com/corporate/index?page=content&id=SB10398

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Trellix Agent. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

See also  Fintech companies actively provide solutions to serve the financing needs of small and micro enterprises_Small Win_Lexin_Internet

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

How pedophilia networks benefit from the algorithm

Apple Vision Pro, Zuckerberg’s opinion: “Nothing we haven’t...

How the WhatsApp channels work – TECHBOOK

Tech Diary — May 15-19, 2023

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy