Trend Micro Security Products: Warning of a new IT security gap

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Trend Micro security products. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Trend Micro security products on April 17th, 2023. The Windows operating system and the products Trend Micro AntiVirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and Trend Micro Maximum Security are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: TrendMicro Help Center (Stand: 16.04.2023).

Security Advisory for Trend Micro Security Products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Trend Micro Security Products Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Trend Micro Internet Security is a firewall and antivirus solution. Trend Micro Maximum Security is a desktop security suite. Trend Micro AntiVirus is anti-virus software.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Trend Micro Internet Security, Trend Micro Maximum Security, and Trend Micro AntiVirus to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28929 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

Trend Micro AntiVirus (cpe:/a:trendmicro:antivirus)

Trend Micro Internet Security (cpe:/a:trendmicro:internet_security)

Trend Micro Maximum Security (cpe:/a:trendmicro:maximum_security)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

TrendMicro Helpcenter from 2023-04-16 (17.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://helpcenter.trendmicro.com/en-us/article/tmka-19062

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Trend Micro security products. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/17/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de