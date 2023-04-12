TrenDevice opens four new physical stores for the assistance and sale of high-end, refurbished and certified Apple and Samsung devices. The Italian company relies on the phygital model to ensure a multi-channel shopping experience

Founded in 2013 by Antonio Capaldo and Alessandro Palmisano, TrenDevice is one of the main Italian players in the circular economy specialized in the sector of reconditioning of high-end hi-tech products (Apple, Samsung and IoT Device smartphones and tablets) with complete control of the value chain. With a 2021 turnover of 15.8 million euros and an environmental contribution of 2,400 tons of lower CO2 emissions, the Company operates mainly on the Italian market, employs over 40 people and is based in Milan and Manocalzati (Avellino). It was there first circular economy company to be listed on the Stock Exchange throughout Europe and has so far served a total of over 100,000 customers with a satisfaction rate of 92%.

Recently disclosed the opening plan of four new directly managed retail stores: specifically, the cities of Turin, Brescia, Florence and Bergamo will be targeted for new openings. The management aims to inaugurate the store in the Piedmontese capital by May and complete the new openings by December 2023. Thanks to the new inaugurations, the number of physical TrenDevice points will reach total of nine stores. TrenDevice is already present in the cities of Milan, Bologna, Avellino and with two points in the capital.

TrenDevice chooses the phygital model to make its way into the circular economy

The new physical stores will guarantee continuous and constant assistance to its customers, as well as making its own known offer of high-end, refurbished and certified Apple and Samsung devices more than 30 functional tests, with 12 months warranty. For the Company, in line with the strategic objectives, this is a further step forward towards the phygital modelwhich provides for the integration of the multi-channel shopping experience.

“Thanks also to the proceeds of the 2022 capital increase, the Company will continue the development of the retail project. Model on-line-to-off-line that we have experienced since 2020 thanks to the first store in Milan is confirmed as a winning choice: it is a channel characterized by less competitive pressure for business development. The results obtained with the first five retail stores, and the positive feedback from customers, confirm the effectiveness of our strategy” he declares Alessandro Palmisano, CEO of TrenDevice.