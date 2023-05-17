Trends in Italian public work according to FPA

Public employees in Italy returned to growth in 2022, reaching the highest value in the last ten years. However, the PA still has one insufficient workforce, on average elderly and poorly trainedwith a shortage of technicians and specialized professionals to deal with challenges of the PNRR. Furthermore, the growth of temporary work and stiff competition for talent make public sector recruitment difficult. Despite this, the positive signal is that the PA is showing signs of change and returning to hiring staff. It is the picture drawn byPublic Work Survey made by FPAgroup company Digital360presented this morning at FORUM PA 2023 “Let’s restart from people”, the event scheduled from today to 18 May at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome.

“The Public Administration, also thanks to the push of European funds, today appears to be evolving, but to accompany the great transformation processes of the country it must make a further change of pace, learning the job of the employer in the field – he declares Gianni Dominici, General Manager of FPA – They are needed concrete proposals to attract new talent and value the people who already work in the public. TO FORUM PA we will do our part, with ideas and practical tools such as the working tables organized with the personnel directors of the most important administrations together with public and private managers to analyze successful models and new ideas of a public administration that must start from people“.

Public employees are growing again, but so are temporary jobs

In 2021, the number of civil servants remained stable at 3,239,000, and in 2022 it increased by around +0,8% sighting the value the highest of the last decade: 3,266,180 units. An increase especially in the School sector with 14,400 more units (+1.2%) and Healthcare with 9,000 people (+1.3%). However, despite the increase in the total number of employees, the per capita expenditure on employee income decreased, reaching its lowest value since 2015.

The number of open-ended contracts in the public sector is dropped to an all-time low of 2,932,529 people, while flexible contracts increased by 22,000 year-on-year to over 437,000. The distribution of flexible contracts shows that 68% of them are present in the education and research sector, with a significant number of precarious workers (297,000), followed by healthcare (14% with approximately 63,000 flexible contracts).

The traffic jam of competitions and the race to grab talent

As regards public competitions, over 150,000 competition winners were hired in 2021, but 8.6% of them were already civil servants. Recruitments by competition mainly involved the local functions sector, which recorded a four times higher percentage of existing employees (15.6%). Since mid-March 2023, the InPA portal has become the only channel for publishing competition announcements, with a total of 2,210 announcements (767 still open and 1,443 closed) and 34,860 places available.

In comparing public and private salaries, it is observed that private salaries grow faster and are closer to public ones. In 2022, wages in the public sector equaled those in the private sector, with a marked difference in education and research, where the private sector had a higher index. In the health sector, wages in the private sector were also slightly higher.

Finally, the new contracts signed in 2022 introduce important changes in public work, enhancing professional skills and creating opportunities for existing officials. These contracts promote training and distinguish between smart working and remote working, following the widespread experience of working from home.

As pointed out by Carlo Mochi Sismondi, President of FPA the survey highlights some of the consequences of transformation of the labor market down he emerged in private. On the one hand, it is observed that workers attach less importance to job stability in favor of elements such as well-being, motivation, training and flexible working. On the other hand, due to the shortage of qualified personnel, a new competition emerges between the public and private sector regarding the technical profiles, as well as a competition between different administrations due to the high number of competitions. This situation requires the Public Administration to become a most attractive employeradopting new tools for promoting the corporate image and presenting candidates with a complete offer of corporate welfare, smart work, real professional development opportunities and adequate compensation.

More graduates, but less specialist training

In the Italian Public Administrations, the average age of stable personnel is high: 50.7 years in 2021 against 44.2 in 2001. The average entry age has increased from 29.3 to 34.3 years in twenty years. Civil servants under 30 represent only 4.8% of the total, falling to 3.6% among permanent staff. In comparison, the percentage of permanent employees over 60 is significant: specifically, in the Ministries it is 0.7%, while in the school sector it reaches 22.8%.

Also, Italy has a lower number of civil servants than in other European countries, both in relation to the population (5.5 civil servants for every 100 inhabitants) and in relation to the employed (14 civil servants for every 100 employed). Spending on the training of civil servants is also low, which in the last thirteen years has gone from 301 million euros in 2008 to 158.9 million in 2021. The number of training days has dropped from 4.9 million in 2008 to 2 9 million in 2021, corresponding to less than one day on average per employee. Despite this, the percentage of graduates in the PA is growingrepresenting 43.8% of the total, with an increase of 27.3% compared to 2011.

The Italian Public Administration is faced with complex challenges, as he observes Andrea Rangone, President of Digital360. In particular, the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan require advanced technical skills that are often not yet present in the public sector. However, future recruitments in the public sector, which represents the country’s main employer, offer an opportunity to direct the education system towards innovation and the skills of the future and therefore an opportunity to train the technical-specialist profiles necessary for the Italy to face the challenges of digital and sustainable transition.