Launched on January 20, 2022, the Nintendo Switch dedicated game software “Holy Fire Emblem Engage (ファイアーエムブレムエンゲージ)” is the latest work in the “Fire Emblem” series created by Nintendo and INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS. Using the new world as the game stage, describe “the story of the ring and the dragon that connects the future”.

I believe that the elements that will make the protagonist or other main characters of the past series of games appear as “heroes from other worlds” should be the factors that many loyal players of the series should be very concerned about. The following is the trial report of the latest eye-catching work of this strategic simulation role-playing game.

Tricky strategic combat simulation featuring all-new elements of fighting alongside “Heroes from Otherworldly” like Mars

The stage of the game story is in the continent of Eleos, which is composed of four kingdoms and a holy land. In the past, on this land, a huge war broke out between humans and evil dragons. The human beings who fought side by side with the dragon, borrowed the power of the hero Herald (Embram) from another world to fight against the evil dragon. At the end of the long battle, they finally succeeded in sealing the evil dragon.

The story of “Holy Fire Conqueror Engage” begins a thousand years after the war with the evil dragon. After a long time, the power of the seal began to decline, and there were signs of the resurrection of the evil dragon, and at the same time, people who believed in the evil dragon began to move around.

At the same time, the “Son of the Dragon” woke up in the holy land of Rites (リトス). The son of the dragon, who has a human appearance, embarked on a journey to seal the evil dragon again. The goal is to collect the ring that holds the power of the twelve heralds who fought side by side together in the past.

The protagonist of the game as the player’s avatar is the son of the dragon, Luer (リュール) (name can be changed). Although Liu Er also participated in the war with the evil dragon a thousand years ago, but at the beginning of the story, he almost lost all his memories, and he couldn’t even change back to the dragon form. But even so, in order to prevent the resurrection of the evil dragon, Ryul ran back and forth around the world while collecting rings, and many partners gathered around him to fight to protect the world.

There are two appearances of the protagonist, please note that they cannot be changed during the game

The war between the dragon and the evil dragon, and the struggle between human nations intertwined in it, the background story of “Holy Fire Conqueror Engage” should be considered very “orthodox” in terms of the “Holy Fire Conqueror” series.

Prince Alfred (Alfred) (pictured left) of the Kingdom of Felinene (Filene Kingdom) who advocates fraternity, and Prince Diamad (Diamando) of the Kingdom of Brodia (Kingdom of Brodia) (right) who respects military picture). In each region, there will be princes, soldiers, dancers, businessmen, etc., people with different backgrounds and positions, gathered around the protagonist, and fight side by side in order to prevent the evil dragon from resurrecting.





On the other hand, there are also countries that try to change the status quo with the power of evil dragons, and there are even herald warriors who have become enemies…

The alien hero “heraldry” who resides in the ring, and as the protagonist of the game of the dragon clan, can display the “true power” of the heraldry

Next, we will introduce the game system, which adopts a turn-based strategic simulation battle. The basic system is a design that everyone is familiar with in the past series of works. You can savor the “flavor of “Sacred Flame” that must consider the enemy’s turn and formulate precise tactics.

To move friendly units on the map divided by grid lines, attack and knock down enemy units. The units of the enemy and the enemy will have different proficiency in weapons, magic, and weaknesses because of their different arms. You must carefully confirm these information to choose the attack target, and you can gain more advantages in the battle.

Move the unit taking into account the enemy’s configuration and the attackable range. If you don’t pay attention to these aspects and only want to attack,

It is possible to suffer concentrated attacks when switching to the enemy’s turn, and fall into the situation of being knocked down by the enemy within two or three hits

While the basics haven’t changed, systems unique to Engage have been added. First of all, it is the same “weapon birth control” that everyone is familiar with in system operations, and new elements have also been added in this regard.

The sword has an advantage over the axe, the ax has the advantage over the gun, and the gun has the advantage over the sword. The relationship between life and death is still the same as before, but as long as you use the advantaged weapon to attack the opponent and successfully hit it, you can make it fall into ” Crash (ブレイク)” state, becomes unable to withstand counterattacks, and can launch a unilateral attack.

Although the opponent’s collapsed state will be released when using other characters to attack, or when the turn is switched, but when fighting a strong opponent, whether the opponent is in a collapsed state, this seemingly slight element will appear very important. important.

Of course, our units may also fall into a collapsed state due to the enemy’s attack, because falling into a collapsed state will bring a lot of crisis, so in this regard, we must pay more attention to the survival of weapons than in previous series of works in combat. gram relationship.

When the attack fails or no damage is dealt, the crash state will not be triggered

The new elements that are closely related to the game world view of “Holy Fire Falling Demons Engage” are two new systems called “synchronization (シンクロ)” and “combination (エンゲージ)”. The character (unit) equipped with the “Ring of Heraldry” will enter a state of synchronization with the “Heroes from Other Worlds” and receive various blessings.

The character who appeared as a hero from another world is the protagonist and main character of the past “Sacred Fire Conqueror” series. Although there is no actual body, they all have very powerful power. In addition to the story, their power is also an indispensable help in battle.

In addition to the twelve people who appeared in this article, there are also three prefects of “Holy Fire Conqueror” that are scheduled to appear as additional downloadable content (※ Three people are boarded on the same bracelet at the same time), as well as multiple works in the series. There are the appearance of the Dragon Clan Kiki (チキ) and others.

In the state of synchronizing with the Herald, use the gauge accumulated by fighting the enemy to activate “combine”, and the unit can be further strengthened. Between three rounds, you can use special weapons and special skills for the combination state, as well as the powerful nirvana “Combination Technique (エンゲージ技)”, which can be used once in each battle.

Each heraldist is good at different fields, and because of this, the ability to be strengthened and the special skills that can be used will also change when synchronizing. Whether to synchronize with the heraldic warriors who can further develop the strengths of the unit, or to borrow the power of the heraldic warriors who can make up for the unit’s shortcomings, depends on how the player deploys. Because you can see the heraldic warriors fighting side by side during the battle, it is also a good choice to synchronize the two characters you like and enjoy the interaction between the two.





Mars, who is familiar to everyone as the protagonist of games such as the first-generation works “Holy Fire and the Devil” and “Mystery of the Heraldry”, will appear as the “Initial Herald”. The feature is that it can strengthen the character’s dodging ability and trigger pursuit, and is most suitable for assisting swordsmen who fight with sensitive actions.





Mikaya (Mikaya) from “Goddess of Dawn”, is a “Dawn Herald Warrior” who heals his partners with high-strength magical powers. Since the ability to play as a recovery job can be added to all characters, it should be a very valuable heraldry in situations such as maps with few attackable units.

And in addition to the different characteristics of each unit, of course, there are also character-specific stunts. In the unique “tricky strategy simulation” style of the “Holy Flame Conqueror” series, the characteristics of characters and arms, as well as new elements of weapon birth and restraint, and the synchronization system with heralds are added, which can be said to be one This is a work that will make people feel the tactics and “tricks” that are completely different from previous works.





In addition to targeting individuals, there are also effects that affect surrounding allies or enemies. Most of the inherent stunts of units are very powerful. Being especially aware of the conditions when manipulating a unit should give you more advantage in combat.

To master the level terrain, enemy configuration, and various rules and systems to conceive the battle, this should be said to be the enlightenment of “Holy Fire Conquer the Devil”. Although it may sound difficult for beginners or players who are not good at strategy simulation games, but at the same time, there are many designs that even beginners can enjoy the game. “Charm.

The difficulty that can be selected at the beginning is divided into three stages. Beginners should start with normal (ノーマル).

One of them is the “Dragon Time Crystal”, which is a system that can be used to rewind back to the previous round as long as it is used in battle. It can be used when you accidentally move your partner to the wrong position, or let him be knocked down by the enemy. Make good use of it, rewind back to the state before the mistake and start over. It can be used up to ten times on each map, and can be specified to rewind to any round.

But even so, if you still encounter difficulties that cannot be broken through, making it impossible to continue the main story, you can challenge “encounter battles” on the world map to improve the level of the unit. Although even if the level is raised, you still can’t take it lightly, but raising the level of the attacking members to above the recommended level of the difficulty as much as possible, and defeating the enemy with an overwhelming power gap is also a tactic that can be used.

As long as you connect to the Internet while playing the game, you can refer to the way other players advance the game, which is also very fun for beginners. By connecting the game to the Internet, you can check the “Sort Ranking (出撃ランキング)” which can know which units are frequently used in a specific level, and the “Battle Dead” which shows which grid the unit was knocked down on the map. “Soul” and other information. As long as you carefully confirm these “which units are more suitable for the next challenge” and “certain places on the map that require special attention”, even if it is a level where the strategy is troublesome for players, you should be able to pass it smoothly. right.





“Assault Leaderboard” and “Soul of the Dead” are trial games before the game is released, so there is no way to actually test them.

But even if you don’t want to use it tactically, it’s still very interesting to watch “What units are other players using to challenge this level?”

As long as the difficulty is increased, the user unit will not return if it is defeated in the battle, and the restriction on the use of “Dragon Time Crystal” is imposed on yourself, and you can enjoy the same severe battle as the previous series. As a loyal player of the “Holy Fire Conqueror” series, or a hardcore core player, you can use the high difficulty setting, while beginner players and players who mainly want to enjoy the story can use the easier setting and enjoy the game that suits you. Adventures and battles are fine.

When it comes to “Sacred Flame Conqueror”, it is the “lost character” that the comrades who died in battle will not return.But for players like “it’s already difficult, and the number of units will decrease, it will be even more difficult to beat! More importantly, it is very sad to part with the character…” Such players can be set so that even if they are defeated, they will still be defeated in the next chapter. Resurrected “Easy (Cajuar)” mode

Communication with partners and mini-games, etc., the “playstyle” outside of the strategy simulation part is also very substantial

Just like other works in the “Holy Fire Conqueror” series in recent years, “Holy Fire Conqueror Engage” also prepares many other “play methods” in the stronghold for players to enjoy.

Soranel, which is used by the protagonist and his party as a base, is the place where the protagonist sleeps, a palace floating in the air. Because it is a place where you can use the power of the dragon to enter and leave, it is a very important place for a long and continuous harsh journey. There are open-air cafes or shops and other facilities inside. Players can enjoy meals to temporarily strengthen their abilities, or obtain new weapons in the shop, in this way to prepare for the next battle.

You can see heraldic warriors in the square. Although there are not many people at the beginning, as the story develops, the number of partners will continue to increase, making the square more lively

Among the content that can be enjoyed in the base, the most eye-catching thing is of course the communication with friends. In Solaniel, you can spend free time with your companions or heraldry. Talking to them, you can see a side that doesn’t show up in the main story or on the battlefield, making the story deeper and more interesting.

There are adjacent actions on the battlefield, or between partners who are training together to increase the support value in the stronghold, as long as the support value exceeds a certain value, a “support dialogue” will be triggered to increase the “support level”. After watching the battle after the dialogue, you can receive stronger support effects than before.

In addition, there is also a “bond level” between the herald warrior and his partner (unit), which is used to indicate the level of bond strength between each other. As long as you fight side by side, you can increase the bonding experience value. Just like the support value, as long as it exceeds a certain value, the “bonding dialogue” will be triggered. After watching the dialogue, you can get new special effects like opening new skills, or let the unit inherit the special skills of the Herald. Wait for favor.

Although these dialogue events can be watched directly on the world map, it is still recommended to go back to the stronghold to watch them here. Of course, there is a reason why it is more convenient to watch after returning to the stronghold to prepare combat power, because actions such as strengthening equipment and inheriting special skills are performed in the stronghold, but more importantly, it is because it is more enjoyable and enjoyable. The atmosphere of spending free time together with partners. Let’s strengthen and cultivate units and heralds while enjoying the dialogue with unique partners and heralds.

In addition, there are mini-games “Muscle Gymnastics” that you can play by pressing the button at the right time or double-clicking the button, and “Cooking” where you can eat with friends who want to increase the support value. Strengthen the elements of the unit while communicating with your partners.

In addition, there are “heraldry rings” that clean up the dirt in the battle, “cleaning rings (knuckle grinding ki)” that can increase the bond experience value while enjoying the heraldry reactions, and you can hear your partners coming to wake up the waiting Sleeping protagonist (headphones are recommended!), etc., the game has prepared many fun functions and systems that allow you to fully enjoy the charm of your companions.

In fact, the very “serious” small game “Muscle Gymnastics”, in addition to fishing or riding a flying dragon to challenge shooting games, etc.,

The mini-games are so rich that it can be said that it has never been seen before in the past series, and it is also a feature of “Holy Fire Conquering Demons Engage”





The partner wakes up softly (left) as a reward (?) to the player.

In addition, there are elements such as “war card (戦歴カード)” that you can set your favorite character and costume to make, and communicate with other players (right)

There are more game elements that can be carried out in the stronghold. For example, there is actually a space in Solaniel that can be used to raise animals. Obtain cooking ingredients or materials for strengthening equipment.

And you can also name and take good care of the divine beast that protects Solanier. According to Bondley (ヴァンドレ), who is the guardian of the dragon, “there may be some blessings”, but even if this is not the case, there should be many interesting things. Seeing such a cute beast, I can’t help but want to go up and love the players. You can fully enjoy the charm of the characters, and this is not limited to human companions and herald warriors.





Up to five animals can graze at the same time, and there are also cute cats





Change the grazing animals, and the props that can be obtained will also change

“This is the divine beast that protects Soranel…?”, although it might make people feel uneasy like this,

But just like getting along with your companions and herald warriors, in short, let’s cultivate a relationship with this cute beast

In addition to the strategic simulation battle as the main content of the game, “Holy Fire Conquering the Demons Engage” also has very substantial game elements in strongholds and other places. In order to avoid leaking the plot and hindering the players who want to enjoy the game until the next step, so I won’t continue to explain in depth now, but I still want to tell everyone that not only the more detailed content of each element, but the game even has many basic Parts not introduced exist.

At the same time, I also want to remind everyone that “although there are many things that can be done, there are no things that must be done.” Because this game is not a game, you must make full use of all the elements introduced earlier, otherwise there will be no way to pass the game, even if you focus on the content you are interested in, or feel that you can use it in your own good tactical style You can pass the game just by playing these contents.

The Twelve Heralds only appear as heroes from other worlds in the story. Even if you haven’t played the original works of this character, it will not hinder your understanding of the story. The loyal players of the series can enjoy the re-encounter with them, as well as the description techniques in the works (as well as the original allusions used in some details), and the players who are “first contact with the series” in this work can also simply enjoy many The activeness of the hero in the work. Kang Guo has seen some characters that you are particularly concerned about, so you might as well go to places such as the official website of the series “FIRE EMBLEM WORLD ” to collect more information, presumably it will allow players to further deepen the charm of the “Holy Fire Conqueror” series .

The communication elements with partners and heralds are so rich that it is quite amazing for a so-called “role game”. Moreover, the overall atmosphere of the work is also very cheerful and bright. It should be a work that can be recommended to many players of different ethnic groups.