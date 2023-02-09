Listen to the audio version of the article

Even Mona Lisa can’t stand it anymore. The most famous work in the world, photographed every year at the Louvre by ten million visitors, now try to dodge photos and selfies. Thus the Canadian illustrator Anita Kunz put on the cover of the New Yorker a Mona Lisa who shelters herself with her hands from the crossfire of the viewfinders of a crowd of smartphones. «We need to recover a new authenticity, away from self-referential stages. Because after all, behind that hyper-photographed face there are all of us who try to escape the attention of social networks », wrote Kunz.

Social media is dying, at least the way individuals and companies have experienced it up to now. So echoes them on Venture Beat John Kim, co-founder and CEO of SendBird, the latest generation corporate chat adopted by over 250 million workers. “We are facing a new wave of platforms that is experiencing more gradual but significant growth, especially among zooms. On the other hand, for companies there is an incontrovertible truth: when you don’t have a platform, you can’t really control the interactions with your audience», wrote Kim.

Maybe we need more, at the dawn of a new era linked to a different use of our online presence. This is also what emerges from the new annual photograph of We Are Social and Hootsuite with the report Digital Trends 2023. Today 5.44 billion individuals use smartphones, 68% of the world‘s population. And there are 4.76 billion social media users, equal to just under 60%. However, growth has slowed in recent months, with a timid 3% year on year. After all, more clues prove it: after the hangover that affected all age groups almost without distinction, the market is registering a negative situation for those pioneering platforms and a shift towards restricted groups or co-creation hubs. Because never before in this phase are the social media as we have known them so far experiencing an unprecedented identity crisis, both in terms of reputation and economics. By determining a shift in the center of gravity that from mere self-referential narration turns towards an authentic co-creation.

«The use of social networks represented a novelty which we could not escape. Direct participation in people’s lives and being protagonists in a community have been central elements in the forced choice to be active online. Then everything changed: due to the algorithm today, if you don’t sponsor, you have difficulty generating attention and relevance. But there’s more. Social networks have evolved because very young new users have arrived who have started to fit in differently – says Lella Mazzoli, professor emeritus of Sociology of communication at the University of Urbino -. Facebook is in decline and Twitter in chaos. Now that we have landed as castaways on this beach, we can only look with new eyes and find some relief. On the other hand, social networks have never been a natural way to work, play and socialize, even if they have become an established practice», wrote Ian Bogost on The Atlantic.

A revolution that redefines languages, channels, rules of involvement and that rewrites the dynamics of the game linked to consumption and sociality. So it’s not surprising that the Guardian, at the end of last year, chose for the first time to overturn the inevitable ranking of technology CEOs by pointing out the worst ones, defining them in no uncertain terms as self-centered and delusional. On the other hand, today the game logic with Fortnite, the extended conversations of Twitch, the entertainment in video streams with TikTok, the extreme filters of Snapchat or even the decentralized infrastructures typical of the blockchain are imposing themselves. We are moving towards a logic that values ​​niches and the long tail of contents. Audio, photos, videos and games inhabit new squares where people build as well as share.