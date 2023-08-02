Home » tribe29 checkmk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting
Technology

by admin
There is a current IT security warning for tribe29 checkmk. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for tribe29 checkmk on 08/01/2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product tribe29 checkmk are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Checkmk Security Advisory (Stand: 31.07.2023).

Security Advice for tribe29 checkmk – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,4
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.4.

tribe29 checkmk bug: vulnerability enables cross-site scripting

Checkmk is IT monitoring software.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in tribe29 checkmk to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-23548.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux

Products
tribe29 checkmk < 2.3.0b1 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)
tribe29 checkmk < 2.0.0p38 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)
tribe29 checkmk < 2.1.0p32 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)
tribe29 checkmk < 2.2.0p8 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Checkmk Security Advisory vom 2023-07-31 (01.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

