As Halloween approaches, various games have kicked off their spooky seasonal festivities, festivals, and tailor-made events. One of the latest batch of people to get in on the action is Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which brings deception or healing and costumed enemies to Appalachia.

As noted in the 25th Anniversary blog post, we’ve been told that the Ghost Burn event will see a variety of costumed enemies dotted around the world that will provide “high-quality in-game hospitality” for those who defeat them .

Beyond that, we can expect tricks or heals that allow players to visit friends and other players to grab some candy from a bowl outside their house. You’ll of course need to reciprocate this trick or treat by placing your own bowl of candy outside the CAMP, which can be filled by purchasing candy from a local supplier.

The Ghost Burn event will continue until November 8th.