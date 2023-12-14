Trickle-down effect also affects many small companies

Professionals say “Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive” (CS3D), if you want it to be easier, just call it the EU Supply Chain Act: Today, Thursday, a new directive for more sustainability in the value chain was passed in Brussels. The aim is that companies must reduce their negative impact on human rights and the environment (child labor, slavery, labor exploitation, pollution, deforestation, excessive water use or damage to ecosystems).

Companies must “identify, assess, prevent, mitigate, end and resolve their negative impacts and those of their upstream and downstream partners, including production, delivery, transportation and storage, design and distribution, on people and the planet.” “ says the EU Parliament. In each EU country, a separate authority will oversee whether companies comply with this.

The new directive only directly covers companies with over 500 employees and a turnover of more than 150 million euros or companies with 250 employees and a turnover of more than 40 million euros, provided they are active in certain sectors (manufacture of and wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear, agriculture including forestry and fishing, food production and trade in agricultural raw materials, extraction and wholesale of mineral resources).

Global 2000: Climate protection in supply chains shows a need for action

SMEs are also part of the value chain

But in fact, almost all companies are indirectly affected, as they are upstream or downstream in the supply chain from the directly affected companies. “The understanding of “value chain” continues to be very broad and does not only include negative effects that come from suppliers (“inside out“), but also negative effects that come from your own company (“outside in“). “As already planned, the obligations will affect practically all companies, including SMEs, that are part of the value chain, regardless of the threshold values,” says Dorda Rechtsanwälte. “Even companies based outside the EU are affected. Whether financial service providers such as banks are also covered will apparently be the subject of a separate review process.”

The Austrian Industrial Association now fears that “existing administrative costs will skyrocket”. Brussels has introduced “unfulfillable information and verification burdens” and created a “bureaucratic monster,” said iv President Georg Knill. This is “simply not feasible” for medium-sized companies. The WKÖ also warns of a “trickle-down effect” from the large, directly affected companies down to the smaller ones, which are indirectly affected.

Worries about administrative burdens

“Smaller companies must not be put under pressure as suppliers through contractual clauses. The bureaucracy and documentation requirements are particularly difficult for SMEs to cope with. The administrative effort and costs for administrative regulations must be kept as low as possible during implementation,” says Rosemarie Schön, head of the legal policy department at the Austrian Economic Chamber (WKÖ).

Meanwhile, the EU Supply Chain Act is welcomed by Fairtrade Austria as a “milestone on the way to strengthening human rights and environmental protection along global supply chains”. The environmental protection organization Global2000 welcomes the directive in principle, but sees gaps. Instead of actually preventing further climate destruction, the Paris Climate Agreement was removed from the annex. There is no connection with civil liability,” says Anna Leitner, expert for resources and supply chains at GLOBAL 2000. “Unfortunately, a huge opportunity for more climate justice has been missed.”

