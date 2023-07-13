Triennale Milano relies on Impresoft for digital transformation

We are used to thinking of cultural institutions as static places, where visitors simply look and appreciate. But Milan Triennalea pioneering cultural institution since 1923, is sweeping away these old conceptions, opening the door to an experience that goes far beyond passivity.

Indeed, he has decided to embrace the digital transformation to guarantee an engaging and personalized experience for its visitors. And the partner chosen for this ambitious challenge is Impresoft Group, a name that recalls innovation and technological competence. Collaboration that represents a fundamental piece in the broader project launched by Triennale Milano, as part of the 2022-2026 strategic plan “Design the Future”.

Through the implementation of an innovative Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution based Microsoft Dynamics, Triennale Milano has set itself the goal of improving relations with visitors, increasing their loyalty and personalizing the cultural offer. And with the introduction of a new Membership programwill be able to offer a selection of cultural content that best suits their interests, needs and expectations.

An innovative CRM to offer a tailor-made cultural programme

The Triennale Milano ecosystem is articulated and varied and visitors have different needs, tastes, preferences and it was necessary to have a tool capable of better segment the audience to understand the habits and the type of events in which they prefer to participate. All valuable information that offers a series of important insights for a personalized and unique experience.

It is in this context that the collaboration with Impresoft Group fits, Microsoft partnersfor the development of a CRM to support the new membership, a program designed to best respond to the multiple and different needs of visitors and which can be customized according to their interests, expectations and consumption habits.

The new CRM developed by 4WardPRO e OpenSymbol, an Impresoft Group company, has a wide range of capabilities for campaign tracking and effectiveness. Thanks to this system, Triennale Milano has the necessary tools at its disposal to measure the impact of its cultural initiatives and assess public satisfaction, identifying any room for improvement.

Email marketing: what are the main solutions on the market in 2023?

Triennale Milano with Impresoft Group, an important step in digital transformation

But the digital transformation of Triennale Milano goes beyond the personalization of the cultural offer. As part of the “Design the Future” strategic plan, the institution aims to strengthen its reputation as a space for innovation, capturing the most current trends and as a place where research and experimentation are carried out. The introduction of CRM represents a significant step towards achieving these goals, allowing you to optimize the workflow of work processes, and therefore to integrate and systematize the existing contacts at the various levels and in the various departments. From which one derives greater ability to plan processes and calendar of activities thanks to the acquisition of data and a synergy that guarantees a greater efficiency in relationship management with all stakeholders involved in the activities of Triennale Milano.

“We have intercepted the need to build a relationship of trust with our visitors and spectators that would guarantee us loyalty over time – explains Carla Morogallo, General Manager of Triennale Milano – Triennale Milano is an articulated system that is not so common to other institutions cultural and it was therefore essential for us to equip ourselves with an instrument that responds to this complexity. Thanks to Impresoft Group, we now have a greater ability to plan and systematize the cultural offer, with a significant improvement in our relationship with the public”.

The potential of technologies to improve audience engagement

Looking to the future, the CEO of 4wardPRO and Co-Founder of Impresoft, Christian Parmigianiunderlines the potential of digitization andartificial intelligence (AI) in the cultural sector. Preservation, access and sharing of cultural heritage can be facilitated thanks to digitalisation, enabling cultural institutions to reach a wider audience.

AI can be used to aid in the automatic cataloging and classification of content thanks to computer vision. But it can too enrich the user experience for example by having them interact with AI-based virtual assistants to obtain detailed information or recommendations that reflect individual interests. The same information can be used at the information desks to support internal staff and improve visitor services.

“These are just some of the examples of what can already be done today – continues Parmigiani – Ultimately, technologies can foster and improve public interaction and engagement which can foster creation of virtual and non-virtual communities of enthusiasts who share common interests and strengthen the relationship with the cultural institution”.

Article originally published on Jul 13, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

