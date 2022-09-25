Indie developer Angry Mob Games has announced Trinity Fusion, which it describes as a roguelite action platformer that includes parallel multiverses and plenty of science fiction.Here we can play the heroine hitchhiking, or actually three versions of her because she “Mentally connected to her parallel selves to coordinate attempts to stitch their disparate realities together”。

Here is the official description:

“Each reality not only has its own unique challenges, but also a version of a character with its own weapons and abilities. Deploy equipment with status effects to torment enemies, use ranged weapons to inflict serious damage at a distance, or use blades and hammers Close combat!

Our promised levels are both handcrafted and procedurally generated, and feature tons of action and the possibility of some cool moves. According to the developers, Trinity Fusion also offers a deep progression system.

Trinity Fusion will launch next year, and so far it’s been announced for PC and consoles, hopefully including PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer below for this Metroidvania-inspired action-adventure.