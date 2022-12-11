Home Technology Trip to the moon, Orion plunged into the Pacific: mission accomplished for Artemis 1
Trip to the moon, Orion plunged into the Pacific: mission accomplished for Artemis 1

The Orion capsule returned with a dive into the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the island of Guadalupe.

After about 26 days and a journey of over 2 million kilometres, the Artemis 1 mission concludes, the forerunner of the program with which NASA intends to bring astronauts back to the moon.

The ditching took place regularly and all the tests foreseen to verify the safety of the vehicle were completed, in view of future missions with astronauts.

