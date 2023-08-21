Troubleshooting Guide: How to Factory Reset your Amazon Fire TV Stick

Resetting the Amazon Fire TV Stick is an extreme decision, but it can solve many performance problems. If you are having problems with your Amazon Fire TV Stick, here we will show you how you can factory reset it.

One of the most popular devices that is usually at home is the Amazon Fire Stick, which allows you to enjoy all kinds of multimedia content and on the main streaming platforms. This luck of “gadget” connects to the TV and enhances its capabilities, so it is important to know its tricks to take advantage of it. However, like other technological equipment, it is not exempt from presenting failures that ruin the experience.

If you are having problems with your Amazon Fire TV Stick, it may be Have you made the decision to factory reset it? to correct all errors. But if you don’t know how to do it, don’t worry, since we have prepared this post to explain everything about it.

First try to restart the device to correct errors

A practical solution to many problems with the Amazon Fire TV Stick is to restart the equipment. We consider that resetting the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a somewhat extreme decision, so if the reason that has led you to want to do this is that the device has faults, then we will give you some suggestions that you can try.

Obviously, the first thing you should do is restart the device, since this, although obvious, It is usually a solution that corrects various system failures, making it work as it should. Although you can do it simply by unplugging it from the power, it is best to do it from the equipment menu.

You must access your TV, specifically the Fire TV Stick interface. Now, you must enter the “Settings” of the equipment. Then, click on “Mi Fire TV”. Finally, you just have to select the option “Restart”.

You can update the Fire TV Stick device

You can also try to update the Amazon Fire TV Stick device to fix some major glitches. If the above didn’t fix the problem you’re having with your Fire TV Stick, then it may be caused by an update with failures.

You should know that, like other technological products, the Fire TV Stick it also receives updates to fix bugs and improve its functionalities. But it is possible that some of these have had problems that are affecting the equipment, so it is best to search for updates.

You should access the main interface of your Fire TV Stick. Then, click on “Settings. You have to find the option “Mi Fire TV” and click on it. Now, navigate to “About” and select it. Finally, click on “Search for updates”. If there is a new one, it will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Steps to reset the Amazon Fire TV Stick

If none of the above has worked for you and you remain firm in your idea of ​​resetting the Amazon Fire TV Stick device, you should keep in mind that, by doing so, you will lose all the content you have downloaded and settings that you have changed. So you will have to repeat this entire procedure. Fortunately, there are many free applications.

To reset the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you need to follow these steps.

You must have the device turned on and showing its interface on the TV. Then, you must press and hold the “Back” and the control navigation circle for about 10 seconds. After that, a window will be displayed on the TV and you have to choose the factory reset option. Finally, you just have to follow the steps shown on the TV screen.

But this It is not the only way to perform this factory reset since you can do it from the system configuration as well.

Again, you must be in the Fire TV interface. You must access the equipment settings tab. Now, you must enter “Mi Fire TV”. Lastly, you navigate to where it says “Factory reset” and confirm your choice.

By following these steps, you should be able to factory reset your Amazon Fire TV Stick and resolve any performance problems you may be experiencing.

