Home » Troubleshooting: Input Type Mismatch in Transformer Model
Technology

Troubleshooting: Input Type Mismatch in Transformer Model

by admin
Troubleshooting: Input Type Mismatch in Transformer Model

How to Solve a Common Issue Encountered with the Hugging Face Transformer Model

Image Source

We have previously introduced the Transformer model platform, “[Hugging Face]Ep.1 An AI platform that ordinary people can play”. Many users have encountered a specific issue during the operation process. In order to assist those facing this challenge, we will provide a solution for the problem that arises and share it with those in need.

Question: Input type (torch.FloatTensor) and weight type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) should be the same or input should be a MKLDNN tensor and weight is a dense tensor

The story revolves around Xiao Ming, a software engineer specializing in speech recognition technology. One day, while working with the wav2vec2 speech recognition model, an error occurred at a critical moment. Xiao Ming believes that others may also encounter this error, so he has decided to organize the process and help fellow technical partners overcome this difficulty together.

Image Source…

Initially, Xiao Ming utilized the language recognition model of wav2vec2 and loaded the Chinese model “wav2vec2-large-xlsr-53-chinese-zh-cn-gpt”. He expected to use the GPU to accelerate the recognition speed, so he set the DEVICE to cuda.

from transformers import Wav2Vec2ForCTC, Wav2Vec2Processor
SRC_MODEL = 'ydshieh/wav2vec2-large-xlsr-53-chinese-zh-cn-gpt'
DEVICE = 'cuda'
processor = Wav2Vec2Processor.from_pretrained(SRC_MODEL)
model = Wav2Vec2ForCTC.from_pretrained(SRC_MODEL).to(DEVICE)

Next, the audio file was directly identified.

audio_buffer, _ = sf.read('test.wav')
input_values = processor(audio_buffer, sampling_rate=16000, return_tensors="pt").input_values
logits = model(input_values).logits
predicted_ids = torch.argmax(logits, dim=-1)
transcription = processor.decode(predicted_ids[0])
transcription

Unfortunately, something went wrong. Now what to do?

RuntimeError: Input type (torch.FloatTensor) and weight type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) ...

Reason

Based on the error message, it appears that the input type (torch.FloatTensor) is on the CPU, while the model type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) is on the GPU. Therefore, the data source needs to be converted to match the GPU type.

How to Solve

To resolve this issue, try converting the audio data into “torch.cuda.FloatTensor” type.

input_values = input_values.to(DEVICE)

By doing so, the data types of the model and the input will align. Keep in mind that GPUs and CPUs are not directly compatible, so attention to detail is crucial when performing calculations…

You may also like

These paid apps are free today

Astronomers Discover Double-Faced Star: A Puzzling White Dwarf

Parking ticket machine defective? Park without a ticket

A Strange Radio Signal from 15,000 Light Years...

Intel’s Project Endgame: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with Low-Latency...

The New Apple HomePod 2: A Breakthrough Listening...

New drug could make teeth grow again

Apple Introduces Two New Natural-Sounding British Siri Voices...

Uncertain Future: Overwatch League Faces Potential Termination as...

films, series and programs to see on July...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy