Troubleshooting: Input Type Mismatch in Transformer Model

How to Solve a Common Issue Encountered with the Hugging Face Transformer Model

We have previously introduced the Transformer model platform, “[Hugging Face]Ep.1 An AI platform that ordinary people can play”. Many users have encountered a specific issue during the operation process. In order to assist those facing this challenge, we will provide a solution for the problem that arises and share it with those in need.

Question: Input type (torch.FloatTensor) and weight type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) should be the same or input should be a MKLDNN tensor and weight is a dense tensor

The story revolves around Xiao Ming, a software engineer specializing in speech recognition technology. One day, while working with the wav2vec2 speech recognition model, an error occurred at a critical moment. Xiao Ming believes that others may also encounter this error, so he has decided to organize the process and help fellow technical partners overcome this difficulty together.

Initially, Xiao Ming utilized the language recognition model of wav2vec2 and loaded the Chinese model “wav2vec2-large-xlsr-53-chinese-zh-cn-gpt”. He expected to use the GPU to accelerate the recognition speed, so he set the DEVICE to cuda.

from transformers import Wav2Vec2ForCTC, Wav2Vec2Processor SRC_MODEL = 'ydshieh/wav2vec2-large-xlsr-53-chinese-zh-cn-gpt' DEVICE = 'cuda' processor = Wav2Vec2Processor.from_pretrained(SRC_MODEL) model = Wav2Vec2ForCTC.from_pretrained(SRC_MODEL).to(DEVICE)

Next, the audio file was directly identified.

audio_buffer, _ = sf.read('test.wav') input_values = processor(audio_buffer, sampling_rate=16000, return_tensors="pt").input_values logits = model(input_values).logits predicted_ids = torch.argmax(logits, dim=-1) transcription = processor.decode(predicted_ids[0]) transcription

Unfortunately, something went wrong. Now what to do?

RuntimeError: Input type (torch.FloatTensor) and weight type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) ...

Reason

Based on the error message, it appears that the input type (torch.FloatTensor) is on the CPU, while the model type (torch.cuda.FloatTensor) is on the GPU. Therefore, the data source needs to be converted to match the GPU type.

How to Solve

To resolve this issue, try converting the audio data into “torch.cuda.FloatTensor” type.

input_values = input_values.to(DEVICE)

By doing so, the data types of the model and the input will align. Keep in mind that GPUs and CPUs are not directly compatible, so attention to detail is crucial when performing calculations…