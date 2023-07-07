Troubleshooting the LINE Input Box Disaster After iOS 17 Beta 3 Upgrade

iOS 17 Beta 3 Causes Issues with LINE Input Box

Since Apple released the iOS 17 Beta 3 update, users have been experiencing a problem with the LINE chat room text input box. The input box is not being pushed up automatically, causing it to be covered by the input method, making it impossible to click the send button. If you have also encountered this issue after upgrading to iOS 17 Beta, here are two methods to solve the problem.

The upgrade to iOS 17 Beta 3 is causing the LINE input box to become invisible, but this is not a system error. Even with the release of iOS 17 Beta 4, LINE continues to face disasters. The only way to resolve this issue is through an update correction from LINE officials specifically for iOS 17 Beta.

In the past, LINE has typically waited until the official version of iOS is released before releasing updates and optimizations for the new version. It remains to be seen whether LINE will break this tradition and prioritize fixing the LINE input box disaster for iOS 17 Beta 3.

In the meantime, here are three methods to solve the problem of the invisible LINE input box after upgrading to iOS 17 Beta 3.

Method 1: Enable the LINE feed key transmission function

To solve the issue of the input box not being pushed up automatically, you can enable the “Send with Line Feed” function in the LINE App settings. This allows you to directly enter the text into the text dialog box and click the send button to send the text. You can also pull down on the chat room screen to hide the input method during the input process.

Method 2: Use computer LINE to chat temporarily

If you have access to a computer, you can use the computer version of LINE to temporarily chat until the mobile version is compatible with iOS 17 Beta 3.

Method 3: Downgrade to the official version of iOS 16

If the LINE chat room dialog box issue is affecting your daily use, you can consider downgrading to the official version of iOS 16.5.1. Please refer to the “iOS 17 Beta Downgrading to iOS 16” for instructions on how to downgrade your iPhone system.

These methods should help solve the problem with the LINE input box caused by the upgrade to iOS 17 Beta 3. However, it is important to note that the iOS beta version is not stable, and it is recommended to have backup data before downgrading to a stable version. Additionally, understanding the purpose of the developer’s beta version is crucial to avoid unexpected issues.

