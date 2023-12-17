TrueNAS and UnRaid on ASUSTOR NAS systems, more flexible than Synology systems!

When it comes to NAS systems, the models from Synology or QNAP are certainly the most popular models. However, ASUSTOR models in particular often have a little ace up their sleeve!

The ASUSTOR models naturally offer their own operating system, “ADM”. This is decent, although admittedly not quite as developed as Synology’s DSM.

But you don’t have to use ADM! What ASUSTOR doesn’t openly tell you is that most NAS systems are simple PCs that only start the ADM operating system from an integrated flash memory.

However, it is possible to install alternative operating systems on the ASUSTOR models.

This can be any Linux distribution, TrueNAS or UnRaid. You won’t lose the ADM operating system, but you can also switch back if you wish.

Let’s take a look at it all in this article!

ASUSTOR AS6604T Lockerstor 4

I am performing the test here on the ASUSTOR AS6604T Lockerstor 4. ASUSTOR now has newer and better models, but the AS6604T is completely suitable as a demo object and the general process should be similar for the newer ASUSTOR models.

ASUSTOR AS6604T Lockerstor 4 4x 3.5 inch / 2.5 inch drives 2x M.2 NVME SSDs Intel Celeron J4125 4GB RAM (expandable) 2x 2.5 Gbit LAN 3x USB 3.0 1x HDMI

The important thing here is that we have an Intel CPU and an HDMI output. The Intel Celeron J4125 is certainly not record-breakingly fast, but it is sufficient for NAS applications, even with TrueNAS etc.

Pay attention to Intel CPU and HDMI!

Important, the following should work on all ASUSTOR NAS systems that have an Intel CPU and an HDMI output.

The simple Drivestor models with Realtek ARM CPU are out.

Back up all data!

Important, back up all your data. During this process, all data on the NAS / installed hard drives is usually deleted or is no longer accessible.

Which operating system? TrueNAS, UnRaid, Ubuntu?

Step 1 should be choosing the operating system. For a NAS application, TrueNAS would certainly be “the classic”.

I was able to get TrueNAS Scale to work on the NAS with the 2.5Gbit LAN cards without any problems! The same also applies to UnRaid and Ubuntu.

TrueNAS Scale UnRaid Ubuntu

I have successfully tested these three operating systems!

And yes, you can use the NAS like a computer thanks to the HDMI output. Accordingly, Ubuntu is also an option as a server operating system.

In theory, systems like Proxmox should also run on the NAS.

Maybe more RAM

The ASUSTOR Lockerstor 4 comes with 4GB of RAM. However, 4GB is a bit tight, especially for TrueNAS.

Fortunately, we can easily expand the RAM with a SO-DIMM DDR4 stick. In my case, a 16GB stick that I had lying around worked.

The NAS in this test had 20 GB of RAM (4 + 16 GB).

1. Preparation

After you choose your operating system, you’ll need to create a boot media based on that decision.

For example, you can install TrueNAS either on a USB stick or on an internal drive, such as an M.2 SSD, if you don’t want to use one of the HDD/SSD slots.

With TrueNAS you first have to download the ISO image:

You then have to prepare a USB stick so that you can boot from it. I recommend Ventoy here

UnRaid is always installed on a USB stick. The manufacturer offers an installer for Windows, which prepares the USB stick accordingly. The NAS then only needs to boot from this stick and everything is “done”.

Other Linux systems are usually booted from a USB stick and then installed on an internal HDD/SSD.

2. Ins BIOS

Now connect a monitor to the NAS and a keyboard (the front USB port worked for me).

After starting the NAS, hit the ESC key!

Press the ESC key again and again until you see the BIOS on the monitor. If the NAS starts normally (you hear a beep), then you need to try again.

Press ESC until you are in BIOS.

Once you’ve done it, you’ll first see a simple BIOS where, among other things, you can choose to boot from a USB stick once.

Boot Manager -> Select USB stick for installation

3. Install operating system

(Skip at UnRaid)

If you have selected the correct USB stick in the BIOS, the installation process of your chosen operating system should start. You go through this as usual and like with any other system.

4. Select boot order in BIOS

If your operating system is installed on a drive, you have to go into the BIOS again. The same applies to UnRaid.

Press ESC until you are in BIOS.

In BIOS select Setup Utility.

You can access the complete BIOS under “Setup Utility”. Here you can first deactivate the internal “drive” on which the ADM operating system is located.

Boot -> SD Card / eMMC -> EFI Embedded MMC Device -> deaktivieren

If you deactivate this, the NAS can no longer accidentally boot ASUSTOR’s own ADM operating system.

Then go to Boot Type Order and move up the medium on which you installed the operating system.

By the way, USB HDDs also stands for USB stick if you have installed your operating system on a USB stick.

Power consumption

Of course, power consumption varies somewhat depending on your NAS model and, above all, your storage configuration! A hard drive generally requires more power than the NAS itself.

Here are a few values ​​with the Lockerstor 4:

NAS Solo in TrueNAS or UnRaid – approx. 8 W ​​+-1 W NAS with an HDD in TrueNAS or UnRaid – approx. 15 W +- 1 W NAS with 4x HDDs in TrueNAS or UnRaid – approx. 38 W NAS with 4x HDDs in TrueNAS or UnRaid under load – approx. 45 W

Important! The HDD spindown (although activated in the software) did not work for me under TrueNAS! With 4 HDDs, the NAS constantly requires approx. 38 W when idle.

With UnRaid the spindown worked! The NAS only needed around 15 W when idle!

Problems (with the fan)

There are 2 problems with ASUSTOR usage and other operating systems.

The display on the front doesn’t work. The fan control does not work.

The display on the front of my Lockerstor 4 does not work and only shows a standard message. Solution, simply unplug the cable on the back. Then the display simply shows nothing.

The bigger problem is the fan control. The fan always runs at minimum speed!

There are potential solutions:

Alternatively, this is what I did, I swapped the fan for a 120mm 3-PIN fan. This then simply runs constantly at full speed or you can use adapters to reduce the speed.

My experience with UnRaid on the ASUSTOR NAS

Aside from the fan problem, my experience with UnRaid on the ASUSTOR NAS was very positive!

UnRaid runs great on the NAS and the combination of 4x 3.5 inch HDDs and 2x M.2 NVME SSDs is simply great in UnRaid.

But since this is just a backup NAS for me. Therefore, a reliable HDD spindown to save power is important to me! And this works surprisingly well with UnRaid.

In general, UnRaid also ran very stable and problem-free on the NAS.

In short, I would like to praise ASUSTOR for not “locking” their NAS systems as is usual with other manufacturers. I would even think it would be good if ASUSTOR were perhaps even more open about the possibility of installing your own operating systems.

