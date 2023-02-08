In recent years, many brands are actively developing towards true wireless earphones, but users who have higher requirements for sound quality will always think that wired earphones are king. The famous earphone brand Sennheiser launched a new appreciative in-ear earphone IE200 during this year’s CES. Inheriting the technical experience of the high-end models IE900 and IE600, it brings users a nearly zero-distortion music experience.

TrueResponse technology + MMCX interchangeable cable design

Sennheiser IE200 adopts Sennheiser’s TrueResponse technology and is equipped with a 7mm moving coil unit. The earplug tube has a two-stage design. When installing the earplugs, the depth of the earplugs can be slightly adjusted. The official said that it can enhance the performance of the earphones in high frequency and low frequency respectively. The earphones also use a universal MMCX plug, which is convenient for users to replace the wires as needed.

The tone is detailed and easy to push

We used Sony Xperia 5 III and iPhone 14 Pro to test-listen this time. Personally, I think this headset is quite easy to push. In a general office environment, there is enough sound pressure at 60-70% of the volume. The overall In terms of performance, the human voice will be more prominent, the sound is clear and transparent, and the bass is a little gentle. Of course, this can be said to be one of the characteristics of many European and American headphones.

Summarize

PCM Rating : 4.5/5

Sennheiser IE200 continues the technology of the flagship headphones IE900 and IE600, so there is no doubt about the sound performance. The two-stage design of the duct allows users to adjust the position of the earplugs to adjust the high and low performance according to personal preference. However, the actual It may not be convenient enough to use.

Sennheiser IE200 Specifications