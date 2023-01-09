On January 7, 2021 – twenty-four hours after the storming of Capitol Hill – Donald Trump suspended from Facebook ‘indefinitely’.

Few, perhaps, know or remember that that suspension – which also affected and still affects Instagram – it was later reduced to two years.

The ‘ban’, therefore, it expired two days agoi.e. January 7, 2023.

This does not mean that Trump, now, can start using the social network again. His page still exists, complete with a blue check, but it stops at January 6, 2021, at that ‘remedial’ message from the then US President who invited his supporters outside (and inside) the Capitol to “remain peaceful” and “not to use violence”.

The spokesman for Meta, the company that controls Facebook and Instagram, said that a decision on definitive readmission “will be taken in the coming weeks”.

In 2021 it was Mark Zuckerberg to announce Trump’s suspension. With this motivation: “The shocking events of the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his time in office to undermine the peaceful and legitimate handover of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden. We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue using our service are simply too great.”

Possible readmissionthis time, it will be up to Nick Cleggthe former British Deputy Prime Minister who took over the role of President for Global Affairs of the company.

His decision won’t be easy. Especially in the light of unrest in Brazilcaused by the Bolsonarists who stormed government offices, in Brasilia, following Lula’s return to the presidency.

In October 2022, Clegg had put it this way on the suspension of Trump: “We believe that any private company – and this is really regardless of their personal opinions on Donald Trump – should proceed with great thoughtfulness when it seeks, fundamentally, to put silence the voices of politicians”.

Anyhow, Meta’s ‘sentence’ will cause discontent. The Republicans, as already happened in 2021 following the ban, will cry out for censorship. Democrats, on the other hand, will argue that democracy is once again in jeopardy.







Own Facebook, as of 2016, was Trump’s most powerful megaphone. His posts played a crucial role in the election campaign that brought him to the White House in 2017. And now Trump is running for president again: the next elections will take place in 2024.

To make his voice heard, silenced by Meta, Trump created his own social network: Truth. The service debuted in February 2022 and has encountered several technical problems since its launch. Furthermore, the number of subscribers to Truth turned out to be less than expected: as of April 2022, according to MarketWatch, there were just 513,000 active users on the platform.

Right on Truth, in recent months, Trump has published several posts questioning, again, the results of the 2020 presidential election.