It wasn’t until recently that I reviewed Trust’s Tytan speaker set, but now that it’s in the book, I’m turning my attention to another offering from the hardware maker. That said, it’s the GXT 619 Thorne soundbar, a device designed to sit on a desk without taking up too much space, while being a powerful and loud speaker system.

But does it actually do this? Simply put, yes. The Thorne soundbar isn’t a top-of-the-line device, and it won’t do anything to trick your mind, but when it comes to the bare minimum of what it takes to be a powerful, reliable, easy-to-use, and good-looking soundbar, here it is Not much to complain about at all.

Setup is as simple as taking it out of the box and connecting it to your PC via USB and 3.5mm audio jack cable. Once this is done, there is nothing else to do but select the correct audio output on your system. There’s no additional software to customize audio profiles or RGB kit, which is a bit disappointing on the one hand, as more options are always useful, but on the other hand, there’s an aesthetic to the true plug-and-play design.

The physical size is also a plus, as 400mm wide and 75mm deep means it won’t take up any space on your desk, and the lack of cabling also lends itself to a neat design. For those looking for a more interesting yet affordable audio solution, this is indeed a friendly option – as it costs around £30.

Here is an ad:

But what about the actual audio and sound profiles? Well, first off, the Thorne doesn’t have any issues with volume, as the device is literally meant to be placed a few feet in front of you, since this is a PC soundbar that kicks out loud stereo audio without a hitch. It sometimes struggles with music clarity as the volume is turned up, and sometimes the audio gets a bit washed out as a result. But on the whole, for movies and TV where dialogue is usually king, Thorne is better.

Would I recommend it as a device for playing PC games? Not really but then again I don’t recommend many audio solutions for PC gaming other than headphones as very few can overcome the overwhelming PC fan noise while still capturing the tiniest of audible details .

Also, since this is a straight stereo device, it does lack the immersive character of a surround sound or 3D audio system, but for a speaker that delivers clear and loud audio, it doesn’t disappoint too much. As I said before, Thorne does exactly what it needs to do, and I can’t help but admire it.

Here is an ad:

On a final note, it’s worth mentioning the Thorne’s exterior, which is subtle in form and shape but accentuated with RGB bands around its base and volume wheels to give it some style. It’s not oppressive RGB at all, and you can customize it to one of six different styles by tapping the touch button on the top of the Thorne, but it’s worth mentioning that a software that fiddles with it more creatively would be welcome .

Still, for an affordable audio solution that’s really affordable and very easy to set up and use, there really isn’t a whole lot that the Thorne can’t do badly. It won’t give you the audio quality of more expensive premium systems, but for a PC soundbar sitting almost directly in front of you, that’s not a huge ask anyway. This is a great option for a starter soundbar, and if you’re looking for something affordable and easy to use, you should check it out.