Every PC setup should have a decent sound system, but in general, that’s not the case. Why? PC gamers tend to play with headphones to drown out the buzzing fans, unlike console gamers who can rely on TV audio for a more relaxing gaming experience. To that end, I can admit that I’m part of a team that uses a serviceable PC speaker system, namely Logitech’s Z200 effort. I won’t tell you what’s special about them, but considering I’m usually a meter or so away from them, they always do the trick for me. However, I decided it was time to start upping my audio game on my PC, and to that end, I recently got my hands on Trust’s Tytan 2.1 Speaker Set.

This hardware collection includes a three-speaker system made up of two smaller satellites and a larger wooden subwoofer, which really does the heavy lifting here. The unit is easy to set up, just plug the subwoofer into a plug socket (which does mean buying yourself an extra EU to UK adapter which is a minor hassle) and connect the smaller satellite speakers close to the subwoofer to create a basic surrounding system. All that’s left is to connect to your PC via a 3.5mm cable, and off you go. There is also an option to also add a remote to the system, which can be added to the desktop so you can manually change the audio – although this is a pointless feature to me as you could end up using keyboard shortcuts or Something like changing the volume at the end of the day.

But the point is, the Tytan speaker system is just as plug-and-play as a speaker bank, which to me is a huge benefit because speakers often overcomplicate themselves with all kinds of audio terms and options that actually Only for real audiophiles and not for the general public.

I will say that this set is pretty big, especially the subwoofer, which might become an issue for someone like me who already struggles for space around a PC setup.For a set of speakers (the market is affordable, as a set of speakers lets you spendLOT), Tytan does exactly what it needs to do. This is to provide a good audio experience for anyone who might sit close to it: it’s a PC speaker at the end of the day.

Here is an ad:

Sound is clear and distinct, both at high and low volumes. At times, there can be issues with dialogue and sound when watching movies and TV, but with music it’s hard to notice the same, as vocals are never drowned out. The Tytan also has the option to be tuned up or down, meaning you can fiddle with it to suit exactly what you’re after, whether it’s a thumping beat or a more subtle listening experience. It’s worth mentioning that the Tytan can handle very loud audio, but since it’s a PC speaker, it might not be the best choice if you want to play music at maximum volume.

The looks of the sets are fine at best. The satellite speakers do give off more of a plastic look due to their glossy finish, but the subwoofer looks more professional and premium, even if it does have a very “boxy” build that would hardly be considered the most attractive. eye-catching.

However, for anyone looking for a more expensive but still affordable PC speaker option, the Tytan is definitely one to look at, as it does exactly what you need from a set of computer speakers, and then some. Would it be nice if it supported HDMI ARC, making it a unit that could also be used on TVs and game consoles, or even USB or bluetooth? absolute. But as far as PC speakers go, the Tytan definitely impressed me.