Try Kirby’s Wii Deluxe Edition Switch (星のカービィWii デラックス／Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe)｜I wonder if you have gone to K11’s “Kirby” 30th Anniversary Pop Up Store, there is a time for Kirby’s previous games line, many people recall their “Kirby’s original intention” here, and the reporter started to get in touch with Kirby game for the first time from this “Kirby Star Wii” from Wii! This game also includes horizontal action, mini game, and it can be played by 4 players and online cooperation. The Wii version is a DX version that gathers all the elements. There are really more than 400 players to play.



Try Kirby Wii Deluxe Edition

Sideways action is easy to play

Although this game is based on the old Wii game “Kirby Wii” in 2011, the content and graphics have been upgraded. The reporter picked up the Switch to start the game, and it didn’t feel like playing a nostalgic retro game. It was very smooth and the graphics were beautiful. . Its action elements are simpler than Mario, you can jump and fly, and you can suck the enemy into your stomach with strong inhalation; swallowing the designated enemy will copy it to special abilities, such as “sword”, “whip” ability, fat “pink tribute” “Maru” wields the big sword that attacks the whole screen, and there is no sense of disobedience. The Switch version adds new “armor”, long-range cannon, close-range boxing and other abilities. QQ’s Kirby has become a bit like Gundam (laughs), even if you have already played it, you can discover new fun.

You can hit 4 when you pass the version horizontally, and the enemy’s physical strength will be relatively large to increase the difficulty.

Variety Kirby shape

The fat “pink tribute ball” wields a big sword that attacks in full screen, and there is no sense of disobedience.

The Switch version has added a new “armor”, and QQ’s Kirby has become a bit like Gundam. (laugh)

4 dozen mini games can be connected online

In addition to the newly designed “Find! Magical Loya Library” and “Instant Slash”, there are also mini games selected from the old Kirby games of the past. It supports stand-alone 4 dozen, shared play, even if you can’t collect them all 4 players, all can play together online.

Fun degree: 85 points

Easy to learn, hard to master｜Super collection of elements

The reporter thinks this game is very easy to get started. In the cute and easy-to-play “skin”, there are many addictive collection elements; people who are paranoid about collecting elements can play “very finely”, and want to save Repairing spaceships with all the parts, dozens of Kirby’s cross-dressing masks, or the time attack map, if you want to collect all the gold coins in the map and get the golden achievement, you really have to repeat the challenge many times to succeed.

To help Magic Loa collect parts and repair spaceships in different territories.

Nearly 90 types of masks can only be collected by meeting the specified conditions.

Complete more boards and collect parts along the way to open the small game room in the spaceship.

Kirby Wii Deluxe Edition

Host: Nintendo Switch

type: action

Number of players: TV mode: 1 to 4 people/desktop mode: 1 to 4 people/portable mode: 1 person

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese

Required capacity: about 5.0GB

Supported Controllers: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Play mode: TV mode, desktop mode, portable mode

Price: $429 HKD

The game software is sponsored by Nintendo (Hong Kong)