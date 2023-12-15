Try: What it’s like to use the Steam Deck Oled if you’ve never played on a computer

In the world of video games there is a market that didn’t exist before: if until 2022 there were computers on one side and consoles on the other, two very distant worlds whose users hardly spoke to each other (or liked each other), at the beginning of that year a device arrived that tried to unite them somehow.

It’s called Steam Deck, it is produced by Valve (yes, those by Half-Life) and it is both a video game console and a gaming computer. A laptop, with its own operating system and that too can be used to work with mouse and keyboard.

As mentioned, the arrival of (or the?) Steam Deck it has created a new market and pushed other companies to enter it, with Asus having created the Rog Ally (here is our test) and Lenovo which has proposed the Legion Go (proof). In the middle of last November, Valve relaunched with the arrival of the Oled version of its console, which we bought and used for a couple of weeks.

Steam Deck Oled, the technical characteristics

Externally, the Steam Deck looks like a grown up Nintendo Switch: 7.4″ touch screen (7″ for the LCD version, which remains on the market), two levers as controllers, the classic buttons and the directional crossa total of 6 buttons between backbones and triggers and two small trackpads.

Under the body (the total weight, detected during the testing phase, is 651 grams) there is an AMD processor with its own graphics card and 16 GB in Rampaired with 512GB or 1TB of storage.

I prices for the Oled version they range from 569 to 679 euros, while the LCD variant it goes from 369 to 469 euros depending on the internal memory; the Steam Deck Oled that we chose, in the 512 GB size, bought on the official website, cost us 569 euros.

Why choose a Steam Deck?

We didn’t talk about operating system because the software deserves a separate discussion and is basically the reason we have preferito lo Steam Deck a Rog Ally e Legion Go, which on paper have better features and performance: it’s called SteamOS and is (simplifying) an interface built on top of Linux. Which is possibly accessible, but which the user can also choose to never see.

At the first ignition, the only thing to do (obviously in addition to connecting to wifi and receiving any automatic updates) is to enter your Steam credentials, the largest and most well-stocked online video game store, and you will find yourself in front of your profile with all the things at their place. We, who hadn’t used it for over 10 years, have even recovered rescues of Half-Life 2 e di Portal old ones from 2012.

This simplicity of use is truly one of the strengths of the Steam Deck: it’s about playing on PC but it’s not excessively geeky, it has a friendly and welcoming approach and doesn’t require complicated installations or configurations that risk scare beginners. Unlike what could happen on Rog Ally and Legion Go.

The other reason is precisely the game library: having said that you can really install anything on these products, on the Steam Deck everything seemed simpler (again). Steam, which is part of Valve just like the Deck, has an unrivaled catalog in terms of size, variety and prices: It’s a bit like choosing a Kindle to have access to Amazon’s ocean of ebooks, in short.

The homepage of the Italian Steam store, where you can buy the various video games. On the right of the screen, the menu for managing performance, here applied to Death Stranding

How is the Steam Deck Oled in everyday use?

We used our Steam Deck Oled mostly for do some retrogaming and give in to nostalgia, returning to the various classics of Valve production, as well as to recover some computer video games that we had missed and to do the same with le esclusive PlayStation which are precluded to us, as we are predominantly Xbox users.

Without going into detail about the games we tested (yes, we have spent hours on Vampire Survivors), we can say that we found that everything runs very smoothly and without difficulty. And without having to take any particular precautions, which is what we cared about and feared most. Let’s explain: like any PC da gaming self-respecting, the Steam Deck also has a wide range of options that allow you to customize the user experience, adjusting the frames, memory management, the use of any graphic tricks and so on. There are sites that list the best ones for each individual game (like this) but we practically never used them, trusting the optimization work done for the titles with the Verified for Deck stamp, and the device was able to manage everything very well.

The example of Death Strandingthe curious and surprising work of Hideo Kojima for PlayStation, this applies to everyone: with the internal settings set to the maximum possible, the fan spins often and intensely, but here too we did not notice any drop in framerate or graphic glitch despite the breadth of the game world. As in other titles, some The writing is a little small on the Steam Deck display, but we solved it by connecting it to the TV (the official Dock costs 89 euros, but they can be found online for much less) and enjoying everything in the vastness of 55″.

Dal ergonomics point of view, another of the doubts we had before purchasing, we can say we are pleasantly surprised: the weight is there but it is well distributed and we have not noticed any fatigue even after prolonged use. To be picky, the button to adjust the volumeat the top on the left side, is a little awkward to reach while playing and in fact that arm is the one in which we felt slight symptoms of soreness.

Finally, a consideration on price: it is high and there is no denying it. But there are some though. First of all, you can enter the world of the Steam Deck with a lower entry threshold, at 369 euros: you give up the Oled screen (which is objectively remarkable) but not the rest of the performances and the game library. Then, it should be considered that this device it’s basically a notebook optimized for gamingmade compact, truly portable everywhere and on which giants such as can be played on the move Cyberpunk 2077 or Baldur’s Gate 3. Doing such an operation, and doing it well, obviously has a cost. A cost justified by the experience as a whole, in our opinion.

What we liked

simplicity of use

performance convincing

variety of video games

What we didn’t like

