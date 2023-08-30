Home » TSM Announces Return to Competitive Counter-Strike with New Roster and Staff
TSM Returns to Competitive Counter-Strike with New Roster and Staff

After an extended absence from the world of competitive Counter-Strike, TSM (Team SoloMid) has made an exciting announcement – they will be returning to the game. The organization has revealed its highly anticipated roster and staff, signaling their intention to make their mark in the rapidly growing esports scene.

The new TSM roster includes a talented lineup of players, each bringing their unique skills to the table. Valdemar “valde” Vangså, Mădălin-Andrei “MoDo” Mirea, Audric “JACKZ” Jug, Cai “CYPHER” Watson, and Timofey “interz” Yakushin make up this formidable team. With their combined expertise and strategic gameplay, TSM is determined to succeed in the competitive CS:GO scene.

To guide these talented players, TSM has enlisted Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam as their coach, bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Additionally, Lambert “Lambert” Prigent will serve as the assistant coach, providing invaluable support and assistance.

Although the exact details of TSM’s return to competitive play have not been disclosed, it is expected that the team will focus on participating in the remaining tournaments of 2023. This period is particularly significant as it marks the sunset era of competitive CS:GO, making it the opportune time for TSM to showcase their skills and establish their presence once again.

Fans and industry enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the return of TSM to the competitive Counter-Strike scene. With their refreshed roster and experienced coaching staff, the team is set to make a formidable impact on the esports landscape. Stay tuned for updates on TSM’s journey as they embark on their quest for glory.

