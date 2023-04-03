Home Technology TSM CEO Affirms Organization’s Commitment To Esports – Gamereactor
Technology

TSM CEO Affirms Organization’s Commitment To Esports – Gamereactor

by admin
TSM CEO Affirms Organization’s Commitment To Esports – Gamereactor

A report published by Sports Business Journal a few days ago stated that TSM plans to suspend participation in various different esports scenes, and may even seek to sell its League of Legends Championship Series franchise slot. Well, TSM CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh took to Twitter to affirm the organization’s commitment to esports.

“TSM is committed to esports

“We’re planning to get into CS:GO later this year, which is bigger than all of our remaining games combined.

“TSM is always evaluating what is best to invest in in the esports ecosystem and will continue to enter and exit games”.

While this does seem to indicate that TSM will continue to participate in esports, the last sentence does indicate that the team plans to exit some esports areas in the future and break new ground elsewhere.

Team SoloMid

See also  The current state of Google's Quantum AI Lab

You may also like

5 ways to make money from a podcast

Magenta T Phone Pro in the test: Conclusion...

Blocking ChatGPT is a worse remedy than the...

Intel Graphics Driver at risk: New vulnerability! BIOS/firmware...

Blocking ChatGPT is a worse remedy than the...

Apple announced that Keynote will remove the Keynote...

750,000 euros for a Viennese startup that wants...

ChatGPT4 has its say on crypto and Bitcoin

New PC cases have a display on the...

The online reactions to La Russa’s statements on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy