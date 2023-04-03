A report published by Sports Business Journal a few days ago stated that TSM plans to suspend participation in various different esports scenes, and may even seek to sell its League of Legends Championship Series franchise slot. Well, TSM CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh took to Twitter to affirm the organization’s commitment to esports.

“TSM is committed to esports

“We’re planning to get into CS:GO later this year, which is bigger than all of our remaining games combined.

“TSM is always evaluating what is best to invest in in the esports ecosystem and will continue to enter and exit games”.

While this does seem to indicate that TSM will continue to participate in esports, the last sentence does indicate that the team plans to exit some esports areas in the future and break new ground elsewhere.