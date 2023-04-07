According to foreign media reports, new news about the first mobile processor for smartphones from Chinese mobile phone brand OPPO has appeared on the market. The content writes that OPPO’s first smartphone mobile processor will be equipped with an 8-core architecture CPU, a 10-core architecture GPU, and a brand new NPU. The mobile processor is expected to be officially unveiled in 2024.

Foreign media notebookcheck reported that news about OPPO developing its own mobile processor has been around since 2019. While the Chinese phone maker has successfully developed an internal test prototype, its commercial mobile processor won’t hit store shelves until 2024. The new market news is to disclose some specifications of the new mobile processor.

According to the report, related news indicates that OPPO’s new mobile processor will be equipped with an 8-core architecture CPU and a 10-core architecture GPU. Although, the exact core configuration is unknown, it is reasonable to assume that, inspired by current mainstream mobile processors, the possible core architecture is a three-cluster design of 1+3+4. Also because the mobile processor has been in development for a while, it is likely to use the latest generation of Arm cores such as Cortex X2, Cortex-A510 and Cortex-A710. Finally, the GPU will be the current Mali SKU. In addition, Oppo has also joined the next-generation MariSilicon NPU.

As for, in terms of performance, OPPO’s smartphone mobile processor is expected to rival the performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Although, for the first generation of products, this statement seems a bit questionable. However, OPPO’s first mobile processor is expected to be produced on TSMC’s N4 node process, giving it a competitive advantage.

(Source of the first image: provided by OPPO)