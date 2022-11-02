This time AMD updated the B650 series motherboards including B650E and B650, and this time ASUS launched the B650-PLUS WIFI in the TUF GAMING series, which is positioned as the entry-level B650, so all the PCIe 4.0 channels are given in the PCIe slot, while the M. Part 2 still has a PCIe 5.0 slot. For budget players who want to save some money, choosing this motherboard to match a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor can also meet most usage needs.

Specification:

Size: ATX

Processor: AM5 Ryzen 7000 Sreies

Pin: AMD Socket AM5

Chipset: AMD B650

Memory: DDR5 6400(OC) – 4800 MHz, 4 x DIMM up to 128 GB

Expansion Slot (CPU): 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots

Expansion Slots (PCH): 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots (x4 mode), 2 x PCIe 4.0 x1 Slots

M.2 Key M(CPU)：1 x M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4、1 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

M.2 Key M(PCH)：1 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

USB 埠(後 I/O)：1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C、1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C、2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A、4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

USB port (on board): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-E, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin, 2 x USB 2.0 9-Pin

Storage (SATA): 4 x SATA III

Ethernet: Realtek 2.5GbE

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.2

Audio: Realtek 7.1 Surround Sound CODEC

Video output: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI motherboard out of the box

The newly launched TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI motherboard, as an entry-level motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, provides 12+2 phases in terms of power supply, and the memory part supports DDR5 and 6000 Overclock with a clock of MHz or higher.

Since this motherboard is a B650 instead of a B650E, it can be seen that the channels given by this motherboard in the PCIe slot section are all PCIe 4.0, including 1 x16 slot, 1 4 slot and 2 x1 slot, and in terms of M.2 storage, the B650 still supports PCIe 5.0 M.2, so 3 M.2 slots give 1 PCIe 5.0 and 2 PCIe 4.0 slots.

In addition, in terms of expansion, the rear I/O is given to 2 Type-C slots, 1 is USB 3.2 Gen2x2 and 1 USB 3.2 Gen2, and Type-A is given to 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 and 4 USB 2.0 , and the version is given to USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-E, USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin and 2 USB 2.0 9-Pin, so this motherboard can provide up to 15 USB slots in total.



→ TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI case.



→The back of the shell has a complete function mark and feature introduction.



→The accessories include Wi-Fi antenna, M.2 rubber pad, M.2 SSD screw bag and SATA cable.

This time, you can see a new design on the appearance of the motherboard. Although the materials used in the entry-level models will not be as much as those used in the mid-to-high-end stacks, you can also see that in recent generations, whether it is the TUF Gaming series or the Prime series, It can be seen that more efforts have been made in modeling, and this time the cooling fins designed for 12+2 phase power supply are larger than those of previous generations, but the size does not cover the rear I/O area, so in this The area has an additional rear I/O cover as a visual extension, and below, you can see that the M.2 slot and chipset are also covered with heat sinks.



→ TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI front appearance.



→ TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI back appearance.



→Two separate metal VRM heatsinks and rear I/O shields.

12+2 phase digital power supply design, B650 chipset

Let’s see the part of the processor socket first. This time, with AMD’s AM5 processor being updated on the package, it has also replaced the new LGA1718 socket. However, although the socket has been updated, AM4 is still used in the radiator part. The only thing to note about the radiator clips at the feet is that due to the design of the LGA slot this time, the slot and the radiator clips share the same bottom plate. If the old radiator used by the player uses their own backplane, It depends on whether the manufacturer has a special fastener that supports AM5 pins.



→ AM5 LGA socket uses AM4 cooling clip.



→ AM5 LGA socket.

This TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI provides a 12+2-phase Team architecture digital power supply in the power supply part. It is designed with a DrMOS power stage, and the high and low-side MOSFETs and drivers are packaged into a single chip. The power level of each phase is 60A. In addition, it is equipped with certified military-grade inductors and capacitors, which can perform well in terms of stability and durability.



→ 12+2 phase digital power supply.



→ ASP2208GQW, PWM controller.



→ AOS 60A Mosfet。



→ B650 Chipset.

In the part of the 4 memory slots, the single-sided snap-in socket design is also used this time. The sockets of this motherboard also have two colors. The recommended memory slots and CPU fan sockets are both The gray slot is used, allowing players to install more intuitively.



→ 4 DDR5 memory slots, the grey slots are recommended to be inserted first.



→The memory slot adopts a single-sided snap design.

PCIe 4.0 slot, PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot

Then I saw the PCIe slot part. This time, the B650 will only give the highest PCIe 4.0 channel in the PCIe slot part, and the TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI is an entry-level motherboard, so the CPU will only be given a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, the lower three slots are provided by the chipset, one PCIe x16 slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4, and two PCIe 4.0 x1 slots.



→ PCIe slot list, from top to bottom are PCIe 4.0 x16 given by CPU, and PCIe 4.0 x1, PCIe 4.0 x4, PCIe 4.0 x1 given by chipset.



→The first PCIe 4.0 x16 slot is reinforced with metal armor.

In terms of storage, there are 3 M.2 slots and 4 SATA 6Gb/s slots, of which 2 of the three M.2 slots are provided by the CPU, to a PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and One PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, and the other is the PCIe 4.0 x4/SATA M.2 slot provided by the chipset. If a PCIe M.2 SSD is installed in this slot, the PCIe 4.0 x4 slot will be Disabled.



→ PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot.



→ PHISON PS7101, PCIe 5.0 Redriver chip.



→The left is the PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot given by the CPU, and the right is the PCIe 4.0 x4/SATA M.2 slot given by the chipset.



→ ASMedia ASM1480, high-speed signal switcher, is responsible for adjusting the sharing of PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and PCIe 4.0 x4/SATA M.2 slot.



→ 4 SATA 6Gb/s slots.

USB port and network

In the USB expansion section, the rear I/O section provides 8 USB ports, including 2 Type-C ports, namely USB 3.2 Gen2x2 ports and USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, and 6 Type-A ports , there are 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and 4 USB 2.0 ports. On the rear I/O panel, you can see the Bios Flash Back button and the USB ports with special labels, allowing players to install the You can update the Bios for the motherboard without the device being turned on.



→Rear I/O port list.



→ Bios Flash Back button and dedicated USB port.



→The left is the USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-E slot, and the right is the USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin slot.



→ 2 USB 2.0 9-Pin.



→ PI3EQX1004，USB 3.1 Gen 2 ReDriver。



→ PI3EQX2024，USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ReDriver。

In the network part, it can be seen that the Realtek RTL8125BG network chip provides a 2.5GbE wired network, and the wireless network part uses the MediaTek MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 wireless network chip and supports Bluetooth 5.2, which can basically meet the requirements. The daily use needs of general players.



→ RJ45 network jack and antenna base.



→ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5GbE network chip.



→ MediaTek MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 wireless network chip.

BIOS

The Bios part is still a familiar interface for players. The first time you open it, you will first enter the EZ Mode page, where you can see basic hardware information, set memory EXPO parameters, QFan fan control, adjust the boot sequence and simple one-click mode adjustment. .



→ EZ Mode page.

Press F7 to open Advanced Mode, and you can further adjust parameters such as overclocking and voltage in the Ai Tweaker page.



→ Home page of Advanced Mode.



→ There are memory EXPO settings and overclocking settings in the upper half of the Ai Tweaker page.



→ The lower half of the Ai Tweaker page is the voltage setting.

There are more motherboard function settings in the Advanced page, but in fact, most of the functions that players will need to set have also been placed in the shortcut key area at the top, such as QFan setting, AURA light calibration setting and ReSize BAR switch. TPM and fTPM settings can be found in the first two sub-tabs of the Advanced page.



→ Advanced page.



→Trusted Computing sub-tab.



→ AMD fTPM configuration subpage.



→ PCI Subsystem Settings sub-tab.



→ PCIE Link Speed ​​sub-tab.

The Monitor page provides monitoring of various data, such as temperature, fan speed and voltage. Although you can see detailed parameters on the page, you can see a simplified version of the monitoring field on the right side of the Advanced page, and There is also a fan monitoring field on the EZ Mode page, allowing players to get the desired information on the top page.



→ Monitor page.



→ Temperature Monitor sub-tab.



→ Fan Speed ​​Monitor sub-tab.



→ Voltage Monitor sub-tab.



→ QFan Control page.

Armoury Crate Software

Armoury Crate software is a common software for ASUS motherboards and various peripherals. For motherboards, in addition to monitoring information, adjusting lighting effects, adjusting fan settings, etc., it can also update drivers for motherboards, allowing players to install the computer. It is more convenient to complete the driver installation with one click, instead of downloading them from the official website one by one.



→ Control panel page.



→ Tools page.



→ Mainboard ARGB mode setting.



→ 12v RGB pin alignment calibration.



→Two-way AI noise reduction, the noise reduction function can be used for both audio input and output.



→Disk information page.

Basic performance test

This TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI test is paired with 16C 32T AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Team Group DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2 memory. There is no additional overclocking of the processor in the test. The single-core test can reach up to single-core 5.6 GHz, and the multi-core test is Up to full core 5.0GHz.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI

Memory: Team Group DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2

Graphics Card: TUF Gaming RTX 3060

System disk: Team Group CARDEA Z44Q

Power Supply: ROG Thor 1200W

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

First of all, through CPU-Z, we can see that the processor used in this test is AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16C 32T, the chipset code of the motherboard is B650, and the memory clock used in the test is 5600 MHz dual-channel (4×32-Bit) A total of 32GB, and in the CPU-Z Bench test, the CPU scored 772.7 points for single-threading and 15790.5 points for multi-threading.



→ CPU-Z。

Cinebench mainly tests the image rendering of the CPU. Cinebench R20 has a complex scene and adds ray tracing operations. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core operation is 776 pts, and the multi-core operation is 14767 pts. The new version of Cinebench R23, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core operation is 2002 pts, multi-core operation is 37633 pts.



→ Cinebench R20。



→ Cinebench R23。

The CPU Profile test in 3DMark can directly test the processor performance. The test is divided into 6 items, testing 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and full thread respectively. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single thread score is 1,115 points, full thread The score was 16,291 points.



→ 3DMark CPU Profile test.

There are 3 different test scenarios in V-Ray 5 Benchmark. The V-Ray project is purely tested for processor rendering performance. In the test, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored 28,853 points.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

The memory part has passed the AIDA64 cache and memory test, but since the AIDA64 test has not yet fully supported the new platform, the performance is for reference only, this time using two 8GB DDR5 memory @ 5600 MHz, the memory read speed is 65874 MB /s, the write speed is 58486 MB/s, the copy speed is 58169 MB/s, and the latency is 75.6 ns.



→ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

Daily use, game simulation test

As a multi-faceted test software, CrossMark is scored with scenes closer to daily use, making it easier for players to compare between different platforms. Under the test, productivity scored 2256 points, creativity scored 2119 points, and response Received 2496 points out of a total of 2011 points.



→ CrossMark。

PCMark 10 is mainly to simulate daily use conditions for testing, and test in three major directions, including Essentials basic computer test, Productivity productivity test and Digital Content Creation video content creation test. In the PCMark 10 test, it scored 11,489 points in the Essentials test, 11,194 points in the Productivity test, and 14,405 points in the Digital Content Creation test.



→ PCMark 10。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test scored 47,080 points in the physical test, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score achieved 15,347 points.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Time Spy。

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI Motherboard Summary

This time, ASUS launched the TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI on the AMD entry-level motherboard B650. Although the stacking will not be as exaggerated as the middle and high-end, it can also be found in the actual measurement that the power supply design of the 12+2-phase Team architecture, The memory can also support overclocking to 6400MHz or higher, which is still enough for players who want to use it with a high-end processor.

In terms of slot specifications, because AMD really gave a lot of channels this time, it can still give 3 M.2 slots on the entry-oriented B650, and 8 USB connections in the rear I/O part. Port, but my personal opinion still thinks that the Type-C interface is not too high for players who will choose an entry-level motherboard. It may be better if they can provide both USB 3.2 Gen1 and Type-A.

In the price part, the TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI motherboard is 6990 yuan. If you have a tight budget and are not interested in lighting effects, then this motherboard will be a good choice for entry.