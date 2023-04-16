TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 “Machi” is here, hands-on play with the ASUS A21 mATX case that supports rear-mounted motherboards

The back plug-in motherboard should be matched with the corresponding case, let’s take a look at our introduction to ASUS A21.



Of course, the launch of the back plug-in motherboard must also be matched with the corresponding case. Because of this, ASUS Taiwan introduced the ASUS A21 case to Taiwan while launching the TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard.

The rear plug-in motherboard may be just an experimental product, but moving all the cables to the back of the case makes the front space look very clean, which will attract the interest of some players, but at this stage there is only TUF Gaming B760M in Taiwan- BTF WIFI D4 is a motherboard, and it is a mid-level product. For high-level players, it lacks interest.

Whether high-end mainboards will be introduced or not, the chances are not great at present, but the situation may change, no one can say for sure.

After we received the TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 rear plug-in motherboard, we also received the A21 case from ASUS. As mentioned earlier, the ASUS A21 case is a case that supports rear-mounted mATX motherboards. Although it supports mATX motherboards, it has a lot of space. The top and front of the case can support 3x 120mm fans or 360mm fans. Integrated water cooling.

If you want to install a high-end graphics card, you can only install 3x 120mm fans in the front of the case, and the space is still somewhat limited. The graphics card couldn’t find anything to support it, so it had to let it “go with the flow” and sag a little.

The I/O configuration of the chassis is actually not bad, but the lack of USB-C seems to be missing something. After all, TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 has a connector for the front USB-C port.

Without the EPS 8-PIN, ATX 24 PIN and various front USB Header, Power Button, Reset Button wires, it looks really clean and tidy.

However, there is currently a line running out of the display card part.

The look and feel of 12VHPWR may not be as good as PCIe 8 PIN, but if 1x 12VHPWR vs 3x 8 PCIe PIN, we may prefer the former, but not through the transfer cable.

As mentioned earlier, if you choose a graphics card as long as ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, you can only install 3x 120mm fans in the front of the case.

After the cables are moved to the rear, there is basically a kind of mentality that seeing is not seeing. Many people will choose not to reorganize the cables and let it develop freely. Just arrange the cables, and the whole host will have a very different feeling .

The ASUS A21 chassis also has a place where the ROG RYUJIN II 360mm all-in-one water cooling fan controller can be installed, which is very convenient.

It takes some skills to complete the wiring, and you may also have to pay attention to the fact that some power supplies have hard wires, which may be a bit difficult to complete the wiring.

After the wires are moved to the rear, the space inside the case feels a lot more open, and there will be no “smoke” caused by various wires blocking it.

In addition, after moving to the back, most of the cables are better placed in the designated position, otherwise the USB Header and other connectors at the bottom of the motherboard may make many people silently think about it when installing…

Back plug-in motherboard is a very interesting direction, as we mentioned when we introduced the TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard, this is a direction, but it is not sure whether it will become the mainstream. Unless both Intel and AMD jump out to formulate relevant specifications for this part, it is just an interesting direction.

Finally, I suggest that everyone should spend some time on the whole line.