Home » Turboprop Dornier 228 flies again
Technology

Turboprop Dornier 228 flies again

by admin
Turboprop Dornier 228 flies again


Steep take-offs from short spaces: no problem for a Do 228
Image: manufacturer

The Dornier 228 has a checkered history. Until 2021, it was built in Bavaria with interruptions and variable success. Now the production of the versatile turboprop is starting up again.

She Dornier Do 228 was something of a Swiss army knife among turboprop aircraft for decades. Robust, versatile, capable of short take-offs and landings, and also suitable for unpaved runways. Can also be used as an airliner, freighter, surveillance aircraft or dropping machine for parachutists. The twin-engine machine is now being rebuilt by the European-American company General Atomics Aero Tec GmbH in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich.

The Swiss previous owner Ruag International has been producing the Do 228 NG since 2009 in a quantity of only about a dozen examples. The Do-228 aircraft production division was sold by Ruag to General Atomics Aero Tec in 2021. This is now starting the production of the machine again, as a next-generation version 228 NGX in Oberpfaffenhofen.

See also  NASA uses space weapons for Earth defense to declare success: Humans change planetary orbits for the first time | XFastest News

You may also like

The Selore&S-Global Selore SL-C001 67W USB C charger...

Meta plays on time and anticipates Apple’s new...

New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in...

Check out the free PS games for June

Lighting specialist Airam releases new version of classic...

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with...

Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne: job fairs for IT and...

From Mamma di Merda to Mamma di Meta:...

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with...

Comelit fills the skills gap by putting people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy