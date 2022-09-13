Home Technology Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with the mayor Lo Russo and Massimo Lapucci (CRT Foundation)
Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with the mayor Lo Russo and Massimo Lapucci (CRT Foundation)

Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with the mayor Lo Russo and Massimo Lapucci (CRT Foundation)
The director of Italian Tech, Riccardo Luna, presents the largest event on technology and innovation in Italy to be held at the Turin Ogrs on 29 and 30 September. Together with him, the mayor of the city Stefano Lo Russo and the general secretary of the CRT Foundation, Massimo Lapucci.

The second edition of the Italian Tech Week will feature four stages, 150 speakers and numerous other events. It will be possible to follow the event in live streaming on the websites of Italian Tech, La Repubblica, La Stampa and Secolo XIX.

