Technology

by admin
Turn off the display of irrelevant contacts when sharing photos on iPhone


If you want to transfer the photos in iPhone to your friends, just select the photos you want to transfer in the album and press and hold to select the object to start transferring. But I don’t know if you have noticed that when we want to send, there will be a row of messages, LINE groups, FB Messenger and other contact information that are not necessarily related to what we want to send now? That’s ok, we can turn it off.


Method 1, delete one by one

When sharing a photo, press and hold the contact that you want to delete without prompting, and a “reduce suggestion” will appear, and it will be removed from the list after clicking.

Method 2, close the whole row directly

Select “Siri & Search” from “Settings” and turn off “Show when sharing” from the “Suggestions from Apple” category.

You can see that the original row of contact suggestions disappeared directly.

Whether it is to avoid misreporting to other contacts when uploading photos by yourself in the future, or not to let others see which contacts you have contacted with, you can adjust them through these 2 settings!

