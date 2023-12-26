Turn your 200 euro cell phone into a rocket to play

Your smartphone is a tool that hides a huge number of options and functions inside. Many of them are visible, while others remain somewhat hidden within the settings. These seek to ensure that the user experience is the best possible, which means that it is worth being aware of all of them to enjoy your games to the fullest favorites on mobile.

3 Ways to Improve Gaming Performance

There are methods for games run better both within the applications themselves and in the device settings. You always have to optimize the operation of your mobile so that the performance is top and you can play without freezes, reduced loading times and the best graphic quality. These are the 3 most recommended ways to do this.

Configure the graphics well

The most important thing when playing is not to be more ambitious than necessary. If your mobile phone doesn’t do much, go to the game settings and reduces graphic quality, frames per second and textures at the most recommended level for your model.

This will allow you to play mobile games fluidly and without experiencing poor performance. Plus, battery consumption will be less, which means long gaming sessions without interruption.

Activate the mobile game optimizer

All Android phones or the vast majority have a modo Game Booster to boost performance while gaming. In this way, the smartphone will take care of preparing itself for work, reducing the resource consumption of background applications, automatically adjusting the fluidity of the image and hiding notifications so that they do not interfere during the game.

In addition, it offers the possibility of taking screenshots or recording the screen quickly, as well as improving Internet connection and touch response. Normally, they are enabled by default, but otherwise, they can be easily activated from a pre-installed app called ‘Game Booster’ or ‘Games’ depending on the model.

Disable Force 4x MSAA in developer settings

And trick that not everyone knows To improve the performance of mobile games, deactivate an option in the developer settings. To access them, each model has specific steps, but as a general rule it is usually done by entering the ‘About the phone’ section and tapping on the build number or current version of Android up to 7 times.

Next, open the developer settings under ‘Additional settings’ and locate a feature called Force 4x MSAA that you need to disable. This is ideal for avoid performance drops when playing.

Share this: Facebook

X

