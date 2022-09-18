[Sing Tao comprehensive report] While any headlight can also act as a flashlight if you just hold it in your hand,MpowerdnewLight Beamis specifically designed to play both roles. As an added bonus, it can also be solar-charged for use when it can’t be plugged in.

Light BeamConsists of three main parts: a headlight bracket (attached to an elastic headband), aLEDthe headlight module, as well as a non-LEDflashlight module.Each of these two modules contains its own lithium-ion battery, which is650mAh unit, the flashlight is4000milliamp-hour unit.

whenLight BeamWhen used as a headlamp, the headlamp module is magnetically attached directly to the headlamp bracket.Then, the front of the moduleLEDpart can be tilted down up to90degrees to better illuminate the work at hand.it contains two white lightsLEDthe maximum output power is300lumens, and two red lightsLEDwhich is used when the user does not want to affect their night vision.

whenLight BeamWhen used as a torch, the headlight module is magnetically attached to the torch module (not the headlight bracket). The latter’s larger module is easier to hold by the user and, coupled with its higher capacity battery, allows for longer runtimes. Additionally, the flashlight module can be attached at the back with a headlight mount that turns the headband into a wristband.

use the includedUSBWire or solar panel for the torch module, the batteries of these two modules can be charged separately or simultaneously (if the modules are connected together).It is reported that throughUSBIt takes less than two hours to charge and eight hours in direct sunlight.

When using the headlight module alone, the claimed operating time in high output mode is2Hour(300lumens), in medium mode6Hour(100lumens), in low mode is24Hour(10lumen).These numbers jump high once the headlight module is connected with the flashlight module4hour, medium12hours, low30Hour.

entireLight BeamThe device also hasIPX4Waterproof, which means it can withstand water splashes from any direction.it can now passMpowerdBuy on the website, the price is64.95Dollar(about86addYuan)。

