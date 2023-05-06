Turned off: 50 wind turbines in Saxony-Anhalt are being replaced

In the district of Wittenberg, 50 outdated wind turbines are to be replaced by 16 modern ones. The Ministry of Science, Energy, Climate Protection and Environment announced on Thursday at the groundbreaking that the energy yield will be increased sixfold on less than two-thirds of the original area.

The repowering wind farm will produce as much renewable energy as 67,000 three-person households need. The VSB Group will thus implement one of the largest repowering projects in Europe in the coming years. Commissioning is planned for the second half of 2024.

SA has been a pioneer in wind energy for 20 years

“Since the country was one of the pioneers in wind power expansion 20 years ago, there are a particularly large number of plants in this country that are getting on in years,” explained Energy Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD). “The repowering of old turbines is therefore a crucial element in achieving the expansion targets for wind energy in a cost-efficient, environmentally friendly manner and while maintaining the high level of acceptance for wind energy.”