Turtle Beach Announces Atomic Controller for Smartphones

Regardless of which provider we use, we’re getting more and more really good options for cloud gaming on smartphones. Now, Turtle Beach wants to have fun and has announced the Atom Controller, which they claim is a pocket-friendly solution that includes everything you need to play the game.

This includes a two-piece mod setup with a battery for 20 hours of gameplay. When complete, the two pieces use Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link technology to magnetically connect to each other to fit in a pocket. It’s also available in three colour variations – black and yellow (which comes with a free month of Game Pass Ultimate), black and teal, and red – and they’re priced at £89.99/€99.99. Jurgen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach, said:

“Mobile gaming is increasingly a part of everyday life, and our Atom Controller makes it easy for gamers to get started without sacrificing quality control. The continued positive reviews for our console, PC and now action controller offerings have been excellent. Expanding our product portfolio to appeal to mobile gamers is another testament to Turtle Beach’s commitment to growing our share of the overall controller market. The Atom is the latest addition to our expanded controller lineup this year, with more to come many.

Check out the Atom controller trailer and three images below. It launched on November 14.